Canon Europe unveils multi-market campaign for its Pixma printer range

A hero 30-second AV is a whirlwind of words, graphics and images mirroring the printing process and dramatising the wonderful chaos of everyday life. The unrelenting list of tasks and challenges which the Pixma calmly undertakes is captured and reflected; depicting real things like life admin, work admin, admin admin, maps to campsites, kids’ artwork, lost and found flyers, moodboards for wedding dresses, and the important financial forecasts for work - the stuff of life.

The films were directed by HLA director Simon Ratigan with post production and animation by VFX company Electric Theatre Collective. Girl&Bear, VCCP’s global content creation studio, managed all social post production and the transcreation process, with the campaign running in key markets: UK, Germany and France across TV, digital and social until 5 November. A further 11 European markets have been supplied with localised versions of the hero and social campaign assets to run local campaigns.

Susie Donaldson, European Marketing Director at Canon said: “It’s a simple truth that our lives now overlap and merge more than ever before as the home office has become the nerve centre of the modern household. PIXMA is the calm, reliable, creative tool that keeps things moving as chaos unfolds all around and we juggle a multitude of personal and work priorities. We know what it takes to get that balance right and wanted to celebrate PIXMA’s ability to handle The Stuff Of Life.”

Jim Capp, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “If my own family is anything to go by, modern life is a chaotic mix of the fun stuff, the admin stuff and life stuff. We really enjoyed the home made process of capturing this for Canon’s range of home office PIXMA printers.”

Media planning and buying for the campaign is managed by Merkle and Dentsu.