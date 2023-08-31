VCCP Canon PIXMA Printers campaign

Canon Europe unveils multi-market campaign for its Pixma printer range

Created by VCCP, the pan-European campaign celebrates the versatility of Pixma Printers that thrive in the chaos of hybrid home and work lives

31 August 2023

Canon Europe today has launched an integrated multi-market campaign for its Pixma printer range, celebrating the chaotic nature of modern day life where work and personal lives continue to blur together.

Created in partnership with EMEA creative agency of record, VCCP, the campaign centres around the versatility of Pixma printers and its ability to seamlessly tackle everything from work admin to life admin to the ‘last-minute school project’ admin, showcasing that it is a printer designed for The Stuff of Life. The increasing importance that the ‘home office space’ plays in the modern home has led Canon to create this integrated campaign which will roll out across EMEA.

A hero 30-second AV is a whirlwind of words, graphics and images mirroring the printing process and dramatising the wonderful chaos of everyday life. The unrelenting list of tasks and challenges which the Pixma calmly undertakes is captured and reflected; depicting real things like life admin, work admin, admin admin, maps to campsites, kids’ artwork, lost and found flyers, moodboards for wedding dresses, and the important financial forecasts for work - the stuff of life.

The films were directed by HLA director Simon Ratigan with post production and animation by VFX company Electric Theatre Collective. Girl&Bear, VCCP’s global content creation studio, managed all social post production and the transcreation process, with the campaign running in key markets: UK, Germany and France across TV, digital and social until 5 November. A further 11 European markets have been supplied with localised versions of the hero and social campaign assets to run local campaigns.

Susie Donaldson, European Marketing Director at Canon said: “It’s a simple truth that our lives now overlap and merge more than ever before as the home office has become the nerve centre of the modern household. PIXMA is the calm, reliable, creative tool that keeps things moving as chaos unfolds all around and we juggle a multitude of personal and work priorities. We know what it takes to get that balance right and wanted to celebrate PIXMA’s ability to handle The Stuff Of Life.”

Jim Capp, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “If my own family is anything to go by, modern life is a chaotic mix of the fun stuff, the admin stuff and life stuff. We really enjoyed the home made process of capturing this for Canon’s range of home office PIXMA printers.”

Media planning and buying for the campaign is managed by Merkle and Dentsu.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Canon PIXMA Printers. For The Stuff Of Life

CLIENT: Canon

EUROPEAN MARKETING DIRECTOR: Susie Donaldson

SENIOR MANAGER, MARKETING & STRATEGY: Pierre Meurice

MARKETING MANAGER: Sam Shaw

PRODUCT MARKETING MANAGER: Suhaib Hussain

CAMPAIGN & PRODUCTION CONTENT SENIOR MANAGER: Graham Browne

CONTENT PRODUCTION MANAGER: Ben Morse

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jim Capp

SENIOR CREATIVES: Pip Bishop & Chris Hodgkiss

MANAGING PARTNER: Bridget Limbrey

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Danielle Shedletzkey

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tom Nowlan

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Percy Fagent

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Amelia Brown

GROUP HEAD OF PLANNING: Stefan Siedentopf

SENIOR PLANNER: Scott Isaac

TV PRODUCERS: Rosie Good & Izzie Haak

INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Emma Winton

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Doris Tydeman

DESIGNER: Tom Loach

ARTWORKERS: Toby Kadir & James Perry

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films

DIRECTOR: Simon Ratigan

PRODUCER: Tim Nunn

POST-PRODUCTION: Electric Theatre Collective

POST PRODUCERS: Rowland Kimber & Ben Honour

EDITOR: Sam Jones

EDIT HOUSE: The Quarry

SOCIAL POST PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear

SOCIAL POST PRODUCER: Heather Mooney

SOCIAL ANIMATOR: Billy Wright

MUSIC COMPOSITION: Sine Studios

MUSIC COMPOSER: George Stephenson

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine Sound Production

AUDIO MIXERS: Phil Bolland & Frankie Beirne

AUDIO PRODUCER: Julian Marshall

TRANSLATIONS: Creative Translation

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Merkle / Dentsu

