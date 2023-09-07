Wear la Rose VCCP O2 England Rugby World Cup

O2 unveils England rugby fan-inspired artwork outside the Louvre

The O2 and VCCP campaign 'Wear la Rose' pays homage to England fans ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup taking place in France

07 September 2023

As a long-standing sponsor and partner of England Rugby, telecommunications company O2 has unveiled its new fan-focused campaign, 'Wear la Rose', which celebrates England fans and their support for the squad as they compete against the world’s best teams in France.

Created in collaboration with O2’s UK agency of record, VCCP London, their global content production studio, Girl&Bear, and their Digital Innovation Company, Bernadette, the campaign centres around a unique piece of art commissioned to immortalise the role that fans play in rugby, which was unveiled at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris.

The artwork, which features real England fans and O2 customers, was created by award-winning Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe, inspired by the host nation, it uses the ‘French Romanticism’ style which captures the emotion and drama fans go through while supporting their team.

'Wear la Rose' is an iteration of O2’s established 'Wear the Rose' campaign and continues the mobile operator’s association with England Rugby, which is in its 28th year.

O2 customers travelling to France will be able to enjoy free roaming as O2 is the only major UK mobile network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard, up to 25GB.

Those following the team from back home, or those wanting to get even closer to the team as they progress, can also tune in to special episodes of 'O2 Inside Line' which will provide access to the players and the latest updates from the camp.

England Rugby fans with O2 can also enjoy a host of perks and offers thanks to Priority, including 30 per cent off England Rugby Shirts and other Umbro merchandise, competitions to win signed shirts and also the chance to win a trip to France.

Simon Groves, Director of Brand & Marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Wear la Rose campaign has England Rugby fans at its heart, championing their support and capturing what it really means to be a fan. Whether supporting the squad from home or cheering them on in France, we’ve got O2 customers covered with inclusive EU roaming and a range of Priority perks. As proud partners of England Rugby, we’re behind the team and Wear la Rose with pride.”

Dylan Hartley, former England Rugby captain, added: “Excitement is building and it’s great to team up with O2 to launch their Wear la Rose campaign. With thousands of England fans travelling to France to watch the team, what better way to honour them by revealing this artwork that celebrates their passionate and dedicated support.”

Kimberley Gill, Creative Director at VCCP London, said: ”Across the channel there will be drama, there will be sweat and tears. We wanted to create something to match the passion and emotion shared by fans and players. So, we put oil on canvas, and sailed this unique and visceral piece of art over the English Channel, to take its place on French soil.”

The campaign creative will launch across D/OOH, social, retail and online channels, and will run for the duration of England Rugby’s time in France. The campaign also features a social filter, created by Girl&Bear, which will enable fans to transform themselves in the painting’s style and emulate their England heroes. All media was planned by MG OMD, including a partnership with RugbyJOE which will amplify 'Wear la Rose' through a social content series.

Credits

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP London

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jonny Parker, Chris Birch

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Kimberley Gill

CREATIVE: Tom Lee and Vicky David

MANAGING PARTNER: Emma Whitmarsh

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlotte Powell

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Emma Russell

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jonathan Andrews

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Matt Isard-McNulty

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Freddie Rokison

DEPUTY HEAD OF PLANNING: Jenny Nichols

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Hannah Martin

PLANNER: Nicholas Pirard

AGENCY SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCERS: Simon Keyworth, Ali Power, Romana Kitt, Rose Nott

STUDIO MANAGER: Sam Weight

ARTWORKER: Liam Leal, Toby Kadir, Lee Forster, Nicola Boon

DESIGNER: Adam Edwards, Leila Amin, Rob Churcher, Tom Loach, Clary Vikstrom , Matous Martak

RETOUCHERS: Stanley’s

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sliced Studio

DIRECTOR: Tobin (Tobias Rothwell & Martin Jarrett)

EDITOR: Tobin (Tobias Rothwell & Martin Jarrett)

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Francesca Best

PRODUCER: Max Thomas

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sliced Studio

COLOURIST: Sliced Studio

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear in house / Jungle

SOUND ENGINEER: Emily Vizard

DIGITAL PRODUCTION COMPANY: Bernadette

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft

TECHNICAL PRODUCTION DIRECTOR: Nathaniel Hulley

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Ravi Patel

JUNIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan

SENIOR INTERACTIVE DEVELOPER: Mike Beckman

INTERACTIVE DESIGNERS: Andrew Potts, Linas Jovaisas, Ivan Huri, Dexter Marshall

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Will Maclure

PARTNERSHIPS BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Natalie Christoforou

CLIENT ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bronte Snow

PAID SOCIAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Huda Nour

