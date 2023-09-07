O2 unveils England rugby fan-inspired artwork outside the Louvre

The artwork, which features real England fans and O2 customers, was created by award-winning Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe, inspired by the host nation, it uses the ‘French Romanticism’ style which captures the emotion and drama fans go through while supporting their team.

'Wear la Rose' is an iteration of O2’s established 'Wear the Rose' campaign and continues the mobile operator’s association with England Rugby, which is in its 28th year.

O2 customers travelling to France will be able to enjoy free roaming as O2 is the only major UK mobile network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard, up to 25GB.

Those following the team from back home, or those wanting to get even closer to the team as they progress, can also tune in to special episodes of 'O2 Inside Line' which will provide access to the players and the latest updates from the camp.

England Rugby fans with O2 can also enjoy a host of perks and offers thanks to Priority, including 30 per cent off England Rugby Shirts and other Umbro merchandise, competitions to win signed shirts and also the chance to win a trip to France.