Domino’s delivers Premier League Football TV spot

The 'Physio' ad was created in partnership with Domino’s strategic creative agency, VCCP London and media agency, Havas Media

15 September 2023

Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled a new TV spot which is due to air alongside Premier League Football coverage. The campaign will promote its ‘order now for half-time’ message and continue its hugely successful 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' campaign, putting Domino’s sonic branding at the heart of the creative.

To highlight the brand’s speedy delivery times, the new spot, titled ‘Physio’ hijacks the last commercial break before Premier League matches and encourages people to order now for half time. It was created in partnership with Domino’s strategic creative agency, VCCP London and media agency, Havas Media.

Havas Media brokered the continuation of Domino's longstanding football association with Sky Media for another season. The partnership provides the platform for the new idents to play out before the kick off of all Premier League and Carabao Cup games on Sky Sports, as well as Premier League and Champions League games shown on TNT sports.

In this latest ad a footballer signals for help after going down injured during a game, when the physio comes on to help, the player calls "Domin-oh-hoo-hoo" to her and she passes on the urgent call over her walkie talkie. It ends with them both enjoying a delicious Domino’s pizza in the treatment room. The work follows on from the first film, VAR, which sees a referee unexpectedly yodelling for pizza whilst reviewing a key decision during a game and unashamedly tucking in at half-time.

The ads were shot at Wimbledon AFC’s Plough Lane stadium, taking on the challenge of creating an authentic Premier League match atmosphere with just 100 extras.

Premier League football offers an opportunity for Domino’s to build brand love with football fans and further its association with must-see TV moments already established with sponsorship of Channel 4 and ITVX.

Harry Dromey, Director of Marketing at Domino’s said: “We need to let people know that nobody delivers like Domino’s, and we know our target audience are big football fans. With that brief, Havas Media had the great idea for the media buy a few years ago. I’m delighted with VCCP London for producing this new creative that delivers the message and raises a smile.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP added: “Everyone knows what most Premiership players are really thinking about in the first half; it’s a swift Domino’s in the dressing room at half time. So we gave the world of football just what it needed, some yodelling.”

