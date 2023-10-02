Domino's condemns sharing pizza in latest VCCP campaign

'Tearing Loved Ones Apart Since 1985' for Domino's by VCCP

Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled the next chapter of its ongoing 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' campaign. Revealing a new 30-second spot which reflects a brutally honest take on sharing, 'Tearing Loved Ones Apart Since 1985' was created in partnership with strategic creative agency VCCP London.

The campaign film focuses on humorous and relatable moments as families and friends fight each other to be the first to get hold of a Domino’s delivery. With action slowed to 90 frames a second, each scene gains an almost-poetic pace, showcasing people’s expressions - little twitches, squinting eyes and moments of victory/defeat become larger, and more humorous.

Designed to generate fame for the brand, the campaign features an evolution of Domino’s famous 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' sonic branding which is redefined as a swelling operatic soundtrack to the dramatic scenes of loved ones battling in slow motion, giving the whole film an over-the-top importance only Domino's pizza can demand.

Multi-award winning Director, Aaron Stoller elevates the humour in everyday situations and magnifies the humour in the concept, that humans are notoriously bad at sharing the things that they love, even with those they love the most - and because Domino’s is so good, it’s really good at tearing families apart.

Harry Dromey, Director of Marketing at Domino’s said: “To stay ahead of the competition, we need to invest in high impact creative. The key to which is having an interesting idea based on a strong consumer insight and brand proposition. Consumer testing has shown that we have brought this idea to life in a way that people enjoy. We can’t wait to share it with the wider world.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP added: “Who really enjoys sharing? The joy of sharing is a lie, and deep down we don’t want to do it - when the doorbell rings we just want to grab that Domino’s box and keep it all to ourselves. Creating a film that ramps up the tension and drama of that moment with beautiful slow motion scenes capturing the victors and the vanquished - and to top it off, a mighty, over-the-top, operatic soundtrack where the only lyrics are ‘Domin-oh-hoo-hoo’. Lots of brands claim to bring families together, we thought we’d celebrate how we do the reverse.”

The campaign has launched across TV, BVOD, Cinema, Audio (Radio), D/OOH Social and Digital in the UK and ROI until 12 November. Media planning and buying was carried out by Havas Media.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Domino’s - Tearing Loved Ones Apart Since 1985

CLIENT: Domino’s

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING: Harry Dromey

HEAD OF BRAND & CAMPAIGNS: Emma Hackett

SENIOR MEDIA MANAGER: Kerry Morrow

CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Matt Reed

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

CREATIVE: Robbie Field & Henry Westcott

AGENCY SENIOR TV PRODUCER: Ed Mueller

SOCIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Milan Desai

SOCIAL CREATIVE: Lucy Cooper

MANAGING PARTNER: Jessica Aspinall

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Claire Fleet

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Natalina Robarts

HEAD OF PLANNING: Ross Cameron

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Nathan Velayudhan

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Biscuit Filmworks

DIRECTOR: Aaron Stoller

EXEC PRODUCER: Sam Chitty

PRODUCER: Cathy Green

DOP: Ben Seresin

EDITOR: Jonnie Scarlett @ The Quarry

VFX STUDIO: Electric Theatre Collective

PRODUCER: Matt Williams

COLOURIST: Luke Morrison

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Soho Music

SOUND ENGINEER: Parv Thind @ Wave Studios

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sally Archer

POST-PRODUCERS: Heather Mooney, Natasha Allmond & Mehmet Altar

STUDIO MANAGER: Scott Mitchell

ASSISTANT STUDIO MANAGER: Thomas Whetnall

SENIOR DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor

ARTWORKERS: Jana Hajkova & Layla Elsekaifi

HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur

SOCIAL & DOOH EDITORS: Stefan Jerome, Toby Cherrill & Mark Singer

VISUAL DIRECTOR: Ben Cole

IPD: Brad Willis

SOCIAL DIRECTOR: Sam Wright

PHOTOGRAPHER: Colin Campbell

RETOUCHERS: Stanleys Post

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Havas Media UK

MANAGING PARTNER: Charlotte Steel

CLIENT PARTNER: Jo Mikolajczyk

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Leila King

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lottie Kouset

