Pension industry and Timmy Mallett call on the nation to 'Pay Your Pension Some Attention'

Teamspirit, part of VCCP Group, worked with global production studio Girl&Bear and VCCP Media on this fully integrated campaign.

Legendary broadcaster, children’s television presenter and artist Timmy Mallett takes to the stage in a series of campaign films to reboot his much-loved gameshow 'Mallett’s Mallet', and inspire a generation that grew up in the 80s, 90s and 00s to take action on their pensions. This throwback to a happy and carefree time for so many and serves a key creative purpose, using nostalgia to get the public to think about their future.

Mallett’s Mallet is reworked as 'The Nostalgia Game' and includes the return of mascot Pinky Punky and of course the eponymous Mallett’s Mallet. Host Timmy poses questions about the past as well as checking how much contestants know about their pension plans, directing people to the Pension Attention website to find where they are on their pensions journey, and how to consolidate their pensions.

Timmy Mallett will appear in an engaging consumer and trade PR campaign as well as a cutting-edge advertising campaign featuring DOOH at busy thoroughfares around the UK including major train stations in London and Edinburgh. The campaign will roll out across social media on TikTok, Meta and YouTube and key ‘nostalgic’ radio stations, including Heart 90s and Absolute 90s.

This is the second year of the three year Pay Your Pension Some Attention campaign, and builds upon success in phase one which used UK Grime star Big Zuu as campaign ambassador. In its first year, Pay Your Pension Some Attention reached 28 million people which led to 2.65 million employees engaging with their pensions - according to Watermelon Research.

Mark Smith, spokesperson for the Pension Attention campaign, said: “We’re very pleased to have Teamspirit back on board to deliver year two of Pension Attention. As shown last year, they have the perfect blend of knowledge and creative edge to deliver cut through on a topic that has previously only had limited success in engaging the nation.

“We want people to really understand their pension savings, know the simple steps they can take to keep track of it and most importantly, take action. This campaign, fronted by Timmy, is certainly set to get everyone listening once again.”

James Maxwell, Executive Creative Director at Teamspirit added: “Getting the public to think about their pensions needs a spark of creativity and - frankly - fun, and we feel we’ve found that spark. Timmy’s a broadcasting legend, a mainstay in so many childhoods, and a creative phenomenon. There’s no one better to be the ambassador to a campaign that looks to use nostalgia as a tool to get people thinking about their pensions.”

The campaign will run across D/OOH, social, radio, digital display and YouTube from 20 September until 10 November with media planning and buying handled by VCCP Media.