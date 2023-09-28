Ross Neil: pioneering filmmakers, abstract expressionism and model villages

The films of Pressburger & Powell 1939 - 1957

The original prototype creative team; Emerich Pressburger and Michael Powell. This creative power house went under the name The Archers, why don’t we do that today? Make creative teams a brand in their own right.

These guys though; it's rare for there to be such total originality. You can always see fingerprints of where things have been borrowed from - colour around the edges of where somebody was inspired. But these two, they made groundbreaking film after film that came from nowhere - there was nothing before them to steal from.

From The Red Shoes to Black Narsisus to A Matter Of Life And Death - every film was packed with original vision. Charles and Rays Eames, Christopher Nolan and others have borrowed from The Archers. Even Stanley Kubrick openly ‘hommaged’ their work in 2001. If you have the inclination, look for their five point creative manifesto - it's still relevant today.