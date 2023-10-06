Vitality mascot Stanley embraces a healthier lifestyle

The new campaign centres around a 40-second TV spot, with the sharp-tongued dog finding his voice, whilst previously we heard his internal monologue, we now hear him extolling the virtues of his forward-thinking, forward-moving life - voiced by Jim Howick. Award-winning director Keith Schofield captured Stanley’s playful spirit, bringing his character to the fore, with VFX provided by Electric Theatre Collective.

This platform idea spans across consumer, adviser, and employer audiences as well as down from TV and CRM. The new brand campaign is also represented across social and display with Stanley the star of static imagery by talented photographer Dan Burn-Forti.

Keith Kropman, Chief Marketing Officer at Vitality, said: “Our commitment to support people to live heathier lives has been unwavering since our inception, and this new campaign represents a true evolution of Vitality’s branding, and our role as a next generation insurer - an organisation that looks to challenge the current norms within the insurance sector and continually evolve.

“Today’s evolution of the Vitality brand is a natural next step for us. Stanley will now focus on supporting people to make healthier choices, moving away from the detractor role he previously played. Partnering with Snap, we have focused on using our brand to communicate what we do and how it can benefit our members. Today’s launch embodies Vitality’s ethos of 'always moving forward', propelling our members' health and wellbeing forward in the process.”

Oliver Lewis-Barclay, Managing Partner at Snap Ldn, added: “Stanley’s evolution from a reluctant figure to a positive can-do, yes-let’s, charmer has transformed our campaign. Retiring him was never an option, and now, he embodies the brand, radiating progress and positive energy. This shift allows us to convey the many layers of messaging more powerfully, from brand purpose to unique rewards and Vitality’s unrivalled cover. And it’s great fun too.”

The fully integrated campaign launches today across TV, VOD, digital, social and print and will run for a minimum of 12 months. Snap Ldn developed the campaign with independent film studio Caviar, visual effects studio Electric Theatre Collective, digital innovation company Bernadette, and global production studio Girl&Bear.