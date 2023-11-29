Bulldog asks nation to avoid pointless gifts this Christmas

Men’s skincare brand Bulldog has launched a nationwide campaign with the help of its media agency VCCP Media to call on men to 'Protest Pointless Gifts'.

Noting that men often receive novelty gifts for Christmas and not things that they actually want and need, the campaign focuses on the rallying call: 'Enough is enough. Please… Just get us something we need this year.'

Novelty Christmas gifts also contribute to a bigger problem each year, as one in five unwanted gifts end up in landfill - last year that equated to almost 23 million items going to landfill.

Bulldog Skincare launched in the UK in 2007 and is now available in over 30 countries and over 50,000 stores around the world. With an ethical focus, Bulldog aims to lead the sector on sustainable packaging and never uses artificial colours, synthetic fragrances or ingredients from animal sources. All of Bulldog’s own brand personal care products are approved under the 'Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny' program, and are Vegetarian Society Vegan approved.

The campaign has recruited influencers and podcasters James and Clair Buckley to kickstart the protest on their podcast In Sickness and in Health. This has been further extended with Radio X sponsorship and an on-air competition co-hosted by Toby Tarrant and Johnny Vaughan to encourage people to forgo rubbish novelty gifts this Christmas - with selected callers winning prizes based on their useless present stories

This is amplified in a D/OOH campaign across hero sites including Motion@Waterloo, Cross-Track 48 Sheet billboards and hundreds of digital OOH sites through shopping malls across the nation - the ads, created in house by Bulldog, feature the brand mascot and simple creative, with the message 'Getting him socks for Christmas? Better Keep Thinking. #ProtestPointlessGifts'.

James Barnes, General Manager at Bulldog, said: “Men of the UK, are you tired of getting crap gifts every Christmas? It’s time to say ‘enough is enough’ - this Christmas you deserve better, you deserve something you need and want. Demand better, demand Bulldog Skincare and your skin will thank you. And if you’re looking for a present for a man this Christmas, do us a favour and put that novelty mug back on the shelf and get them some moisturiser instead - what were you thinking?”

Peter Bennett, Joint CEO of VCCP Media, added: ”This might seem like a tongue in cheek campaign, but seriously - so many gifts that men get at Christmas are useless and end up at the back of the cupboard or being re-gifted. This year it’s time to put a stop to that and give people something they want and need - we’re delighted to help get that message out there with our partners Bulldog Skincare.”

The campaign will run on radio, podcast and D/OOH until 24 December 2023.