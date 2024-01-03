Bulldog encourages men to moisturise this Dry January

Over Christmas many men will have received Bulldog products from their friends and family and whilst they may already be considering healthy habits in their resolutions, this new campaign encourages people to moisturise as we reach the peak of cold, bitter, Winter weather, which can really dry out skin.

The campaign playfully suggests that going dry is not the answer this January - at least not for your face anyway.

Bulldog Skincare launched in the UK in 2007 and is now available in over 30 countries and over 70,000 stores around the world. It was founded as a brand ‘with men in mind’, a no-fuss, non-nonsense solution to help men look after themselves. It only designs products specifically for men’s needs to help them look and feel their best.

The creative features Bulldog’s brand mascot and simple, provocative messaging which reads “Don’t go dry this Jan. All day hydration for your face.” It will run across D/OOH including big, bold locations such as Liverpool Media Wall, The Screen @ Arndale and London Gateway sites. The campaign will also encompass online ads with Metro and social ads targeted at a core audience of men aged 25-44 - all media planning and buying is also managed by VCCP Media.

James Barnes, General Manager at Bulldog, said: “Bulldog understands men, we know that in January we’re always encouraged to try out different things to improve our lives and health. But it’s important not to neglect the basics - that moisturiser you got topped up at Christmas? Don’t put it at the back of the cupboard, put it on your skin and make sure you don’t go totally dry this Jan.”

Tess Hulme, Head of Client Leadership at VCCP Media, added: “You may be feeling the effects of overdoing it over the Christmas season and might be considering going dry this Jan. But don’t forget about your skin - that’s something you don’t want to go dry. We wanted to get this message across in a playful and provocative way using Dry Jan as our hook to drive attention and awareness for the importance of skincare.”

The campaign will run across D/OOH, online and social until 31 January 2024.