Brand purpose may have lost its way in the marketing world

However, the purpose-tide seems to have turned. Unilever’s new CEO Hein Schumacher told investors late last year that the company would cease to “force-fit” purpose to all of its brands in an apparent u-turn in strategy.

In 2023, it was also evident that the industry took a step away from purpose-led-marketing, instead choosing to lean into humour. The nation was in the mood for a laugh and an increasing amount of brands inserted more playfulness into their marketing. Acknowledging this shift, Cannes also decided to embrace its funny side, introducing a humour category for this year’s awards.

John Schoolcraft, global chief creative officer at Oatly, speaking at Advertising Week Europe 2024, emphasised the necessity of purposeful marketing. He said: “We’re constantly surrounded by messages that lack meaning, driven by metrics rather than mission. But to truly connect with people, marketing needs to be fearless and rooted in authenticity.”

Schoolcraft highlighted Oatly’s strategy of using its packaging as a canvas for their beliefs and eliminating the traditional marketing department to embed creativity throughout the business. “Every litre of oat milk sold over cow’s milk significantly reduces carbon emissions. This isn’t just a marketing angle; it’s a core part of who we are and why we exist. Purpose in marketing isn’t about what you say; it’s about what you do,” he added.

Alessandro Manfredi, chief marketing officer for Dove at Unilever, also provided insights, noting the pitfalls of the purpose trend. “There’s been an excess of everyone jumping on the purpose-thinking bandwagon, believing that proposing a purpose solves every challenge, problem, or opportunity for a company or brand. It’s not true,” he said.

Manfredi stressed that a strong business model is paramount, with purpose acting as a growth accelerator when integrated authentically. “For me, there are three fundamental conditions for purpose to work effectively: it needs to be embedded in your industry; be authentic; and be communicated effectively. Combining growth and profit becomes achievable when these are done correctly,” said Manfredi.

Has an industry-wide rise in investment in performance marketing also overshadowed brand purpose? Are clients less interested in general brand values and more intent on analysing the effectiveness of campaigns? This somewhat counteracts the fact that consumers still demand certain values from brands. Kantar recently found that 64 per cent of consumers believe that businesses have a responsibility to solve climate and environmental issues and 67 per cent of shoppers want to buy environmentally sustainable products.

Or has there been a shift in the popularity of purpose simply because some brands are better suited to the strategy than others? The initial fervour for brand purpose may have tempered but does it still hold significance when executed authentically, communicated effectively and integrated deeply within a business’ core values? We ask some agencies for their takes.