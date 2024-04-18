Dove disputes AI's definition of real beauty

The campaign comes as new research from Dove finds that one in three women and girls feel pressure to alter their appearance because of what they see online, even when they know it’s fake or AI generated. A further nine in 10 women and girls say they have been exposed to harmful beauty content online. Two in five girls and women would also give up a year of their life to achieve an ideal look or body.

Dove renewed its commitment to 'real' vowing to never use AI to represent real women in its advertising. The brand has pledged to never stop championing better beauty representation, taking action to break beauty stereotypes, and standing up for the power of Real Beauty.

The campaign is also replicated across multiple markets, including South Africa, Canada and Brazil.

Dove worked with AI experts to create the 'Real Beauty Prompt Playbook' to empower creators and brands to create inclusive and diverse AI-generated content.

Singer-songwriter Jessie J has also partnered with Dove to spread the message in her latest Instagram post: "According to what AI tells me I should look like, I just don't feel like it shows the essence of me. It's not my face that I have learnt to love and celebrate over the years. I think there will be some incredible positives from [AI], but we need to think about a world where the current standards of AI-generated images are everywhere, and what that means for our mental health. That's why the work Dove is doing to shape this representation is so important."