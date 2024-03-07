Wrexham AFC, HP and NABU celebrate World Book Day

“Accelerating digital equity means going beyond providing technology and focusing on the broader ecosystem, which includes literacy as a foundational building block,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc., and Director, HP Foundation. "Through our collaboration with NABU, we're excited to promote literacy by blending the iconic Wrexham AFC spirit with engaging literature for children that reflects their own community."

Research shows that mother-tongue language books are highly effective in boosting literacy and motivating children to read. Improved literacy enhances digital engagement, which is crucial for educational advancement and therefore economic opportunity. In line with its mission to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company, HP has pledged to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 and has worked with NABU since 2020 to provide equitable access to children’s books globally, taking concrete steps towards closing the digital divide.

“At Wrexham AFC, we believe that football, like technology, has the power to connect and unite people all over the world,” said Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson. “To see the town come to life through the pages of this book is nothing short of spectacular – and for many the first chance to see themselves as heroes of their own story. As a club we’re proud of the important role we play in Wrexham and we will always have a focus on delivering a range of outreach initiatives that make a positive difference to the local and wider community.”

'The Lucky Dragon', created by storytellers and illustrators using HP technology in the NABU HP Creative Lab, draws inspiration from Wrexham’s residents, featuring local heroes and locations. The story follows a young girl facing misfortune ahead of her upcoming football match – until her grandfather gifts her a toy red dragon, bringing luck not only to her family but also the community. The book is digitally available via the NABU reading app and web reader, while additional print copies will be available later this month at local schools, libraries, and at Wrexham AFC’s STōK Cae Ras stadium. Proceeds from book sales will be donated to local nonprofits and NABU, with both digital and printed versions featuring side-by-side English and Welsh text.