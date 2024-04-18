Guerrilla marketing: a playful adversary to AI-personalised ads

David Bain, co-founder and chair, BMB

“Guerrilla”. It’s such a curious marketing ‘war word’. If I knew anything about Napoleon’s Peninsular Campaign (1807-1814), I might remark on the word’s origins as descriptive of the ‘little wars’ fought against the French long ago. But I don’t, so I won't.

What interests me more is the prospect that ambush, stealth, and surprise might be making a return to the vocabulary of advertising. By its nature most advertising today is primarily driven by predictability and relevance. Digital marketing is built on the science of predicting who you are, what interests you, and where you might be on an imagined purchase funnel. Its watchwords are ‘no alarms and no surprises’, just relevant and timely messages that nudge towards action.

Any resurgence in ‘guerrilla’ marketing might point us to a new truth and a new opportunity- it reminds us that creative surprise still matters. But also perhaps that it can no longer just be a matter of message (saying something surprising) or manner (saying it in a surprising way). In the jaded, exhausted ad saturated now, real creative surprise will be about where and through what means we say things. We need invention not just creativity, ideas that build their own mediums not just occupy them.