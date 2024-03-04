Should brands be worried about anti-overconsumption trends?

Beth Carroll, head of social and influencer, VML

At first glance, the trend towards deinfluencing might feel terrifying for brands who rely on social media to reach their audiences, but as you delve into the content that’s shared under the hashtag a different story emerges. What started as a statement about the consumerist world we live in today has become a way for influencers to call out products they don’t like, usually suggesting their audience buy a different product. Of the 28k views of deinfluencing hashtag, a lot of those views are simply pushing TikTokers to make an alternative purchase.

To put this in perspective, the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has had 86 billion views and half of TikTok’s users say they’ve bought something they’ve seen on TikTok. 71 per cent of TikTok users have also said creators have authentically motivated them to buy a product. Given TikTok are investing heavily in TikTok shop, they clearly recognise the overwhelming majority of the platform’s audience is open to buy from brands.

What brands should learn from the deinfluencing trend, is the power of showing up in a more human way across the social media universe. After years of being bombarded by brand logos flashing for three seconds and contrived influencer partnerships, brands should be more concerned about the internal ad blockers social media users have evolved.

The brands that will win in today’s social media landscape will focus their efforts on adding value to the audience through the content they share, positively contributing to the conversations their audiences are having and co-creating with the right creators to lead their audiences to purchase. For years, creatives have been taught that craft means to replicate a cinematic style, but in social the key to success is replicating the best performing creators that our audiences welcome into their feeds. Meta has said this type of content approach leads to an 84 per cent likelihood that the content will outperform studio-shot creative in driving content views, as well as a 63 per cent likelihood that it will drive more lower-funnel outcomes. TikTok has also said ads featuring creator partnerships see a staggering 83 per cent higher engagement rate versus non-creator ads.

While the risk from deinfluencers is small, the brands who are slow to shift their social strategies to meet the new world of social media best practice will have a much more worrying influence on their audience’s perception of the brand and their purchasing decisions.