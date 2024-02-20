Adland's Creators: Meet The Advertising Mavericks Crafting Viral Content on TikTok and Instagram

Lucy Cooper, Creator, VCCP

From #CheeseTok influencer to VCCP creator, Cooper's journey into the advertising world has brie-n a gouda one.

Starting her cheese journey amidst the pandemic's peak, while working at a supermarket deli counter, Cooper found a book all about cheese and started sharing fun facts with her colleagues. They suggested she post them on TikTok, which was gaining traction in 2020. At first, she posted as a joke, filming behind the counter between customers. But her videos started getting attention. People seemed to like the cheese trivia, and she gained a following. Now known as "cheese girl," Cooper has successfully attracted over 19,000 cheese enthusiasts with her unique charm and #FunCheeseFacts”, a hashtag that organically generated one million views.

After two years of spreading her cheesy wisdom, Cooper graduated from university and landed her first role in the industry through a grad scheme, gratefully acknowledging her content as an influence.

Cooper says: "I loved my job on the cheese counter and how I was able to share that online. It also gave me an insight into the possibility of TikTok and got me hooked on content creation. The hours I must have spent on that app since then. Through my work as a social media ambassador for Waitrose and Partners I began to realise the possibilities of social, and when I applied for The Table at VCCP it was a sure fire way to show that I know the conversations happening online, and that I can film and edit for brands in a way that users actually want to see.

"Social is moving more and more towards a creator based approach, so for my brands I’m able to bring that creator insight and make sure that they’re speaking to users in a language they understand. It's given me first hand social experience that can’t be replicated by a few hours in a meeting room, and for that I’ll be forever grateful for the cheese (but I’ll never give away what my favourite cheese is )"

You can still find all of Cooper's CheeseTok clips here.