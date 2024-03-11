You cheeky fudger: Expletives in advertising

Fuck. Not a typo or exclamation of annoyance, contempt, or impatience - as the Oxford Dictionary defines it - but rather the most used swear word in the UK. This is hardly surprising - we all have a lot to be fucked off about, after all.

If I utter this word, or any other of its naughty siblings, eight more times today then I will hit the daily British average (10). While we are statistically more likely to swear at home (40.5 per cent) than when out with friends (15.9 per cent) and even more inclined to swear at ourselves (perhaps we need to practise some self-love), profanity is very much at the heart of our language nationwide and globally.

“Wash your mouth out.” “Go straight to the headteacher’s office.” Phrases we’ve heard as a result of their offensive nature. And yes, the words can cause distress and be used abusively, but in the right context they can be extremely funny and necessary for our self-expression, no matter the age. Olivia Colman, star of the recently released Wicked Little Letters which is packed full with profanity, feels that it's not a sign of a “diminished vocabulary”, but instead “fun” and “enjoyment”. “I see it as a seasoning,” the Academy Award-winning actress added.

But there is undoubtedly an art to using swear words. Timing, relevance and the way they sound coming out of a particular person’s mouth. We all know that internal wince brought on by an f-bomb out of place. The same “law” applies to their use in advertising.

Over the years, brands have alluded to foul pieces of language - the Advertising Standards Authority has ensured that this is the closest companies can get to using actual profanity - and the best examples of these pieces of marketing have really hit the mark, both with regards to humour and cutting through the noise. The best naughty-language advertisements are effective because they are both intelligent and creative, regardless of the few people that have been offended as a side effect. Brands can use swearing as a tool to stand out and convey authenticity, making them more relatable and honest to consumers - a vital trope in 2024. While some of the most classic ads were banned by the ASA for using words or phrases that were too similar to the expletives being alluded to, people are still talking about them nonetheless.

Burger King’s King great burger poster. What a King good idea.