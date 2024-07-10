How brands are winning the golden attention of Sports fans in Paris 2024

Allez! Allez! The most talented athletes in the world are flocking to Paris to compete for medals they’ve been waiting their whole lives to win. Fans and even casual viewers will also be watching closely, whether it’s in person or on a screen. Et voila! As a result, brands will be doing their best to chime into the noise surrounding the biggest event of the past four years.

But like the untold amounts of effort it takes to win Gold at the Olympics, brands will also not find it easy to break through the clutter of sports-related marketing during the games. Official and unofficial sponsors will be doing all they can to appeal to a heavily targeted audience. To add to the struggle for attention, distinctive and unique Olympic ads have become few and far between.

“It’s like Christmas,” Lynsey Atkin, 4Creative executive creative director, says. “Everybody who is making a Christmas ad watches all the Christmas ads come out with one eye shut thinking; 'Oh, God is it going to be the same idea?' because we're all playing in a relatively small pond. It’s the same with the Olympics.”

And while this summer of sport (think Euros and Wimbledon) means the marketing landscape is more competitive than ever, not just any brand can slap their stamp on the games either. Karen Martin, CEO of BBH London, told BBC Radio 4: “Companies have to have a good reason to show up and participate, enhance the experience, engage in the conversation, make people laugh and enjoy it - because slapping a brand on and saying something like ‘go sport’ isn't really going to cut through.”

Nevertheless, the Olympic and Paralympic Games provide ample opportunities for brands to chime into a shared sense of national and international unity. “Because it is live, because it's got so much emotion, and because our channels have changed over time it’s become a bigger opportunity,” Martin adds. “Particularly with social media, you can connect with the nation, you can talk about how people are feeling during the games.”

Fiona Gordon, CEO of Ogilvy UK, echoes this sentiment, describing this summer as the “collective economy”, where global sporting experiences break down boundaries and build connections. According to Gordon, behavioural science reveals that national sporting events create collective euphoria, “so people celebrate the country as much as the sport”. Gordon adds: “Brands that can authentically tap into that inclusivity will be the winners, no matter the result.”

For Coca-Cola, an official sponsor of the two week event, the Olympics has enabled the multi-national brand to innovate its marketing communications by tapping into the pulse of global culture.

Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content at The Coca-Cola Company, comments: “Whether it be how we are driving authentic storytelling, creating experiences through our packaging, or connecting with fans through digital platforms, the global event helps us innovate. While our message is global, it also allows us to tailor our approach to resonate with local cultures and communities.”

So, how have brands already sought to smash records and win the hearts and minds of a world eagerly anticipating the sound of the starting pistol?