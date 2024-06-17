Euros 2024: How Brands Are Giving Fans Their Kicks 

After much fanfare and anticipation, Euro 2024 has begun. And for the next few weeks, there will be many cheers, beers, tears and VAR fears to come.

In 2021, when we all had to book our places down the pub, a whopping 5.23 billion people tuned-in to watch the biggest national teams in Europe compete against each other. The England vs Italy final was also watched by 328 million fans, breaking records in both of the teams’ countries. And while England will be looking to make amends this year - and Scotland will be vying to win every group-stage game - the world’s largest advertisers will also be trying to score as many goals as they can in the game of attention.

Brands Breaking Through

Like a 10-man defensive wall, the marketplace for brands will be “extremely cluttered” says Tom Whiteside, the group head of sponsorship at Aviva, not to mention “narrow activation windows, inflated media costs and the unpredictable nature of sport”.

The list of official tournament and participating home nation sponsors is also extensive but for every one official sponsor, there are dozens more that will seek to contextually ambush. Whiteside adds: “A study by retail sales consultancy Sellex has found that there is only a minimal difference in consumer recognition between official Euro 2024 sponsors and non-sponsors, so sponsors are having to work hard to maximise their investment in IP.”

For brands to have the best chance of success in lifting the effectiveness trophy they will have to "plan for all footballing scenarios, both successful and unsuccessful, be authentic and unique, add genuine utility to the fan experience, use bold strategies like humour for cut-through, leverage every touchpoint, and reach fans by working with trusted media partners," says Whiteside.

A strong lineup of brands have already attempted to achieve these goals, releasing a flurry of campaigns that all share common themes. All the ads of course have sought to play into the anticipation and buzz surrounding the tournament. One such brand, Betfair, released a trick-shot filled ad to break through the noise with flair and prepared by repositioning its brand before the Euros, a cumulation of over 18 months of work with creative agency partner Pablo.

Richard Hayward, the managing director of the betting firm, admitted that the brand must punch above its weight by acting uniquely with its new brand platform ‘Play Different’. It is promoting a range of new and existing offers such as its ‘Exchange’, sportsbook, free acca and ‘Bet Builder’.