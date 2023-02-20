Revolt's Evolution: Navigating Purpose and Creativity

Alex Lewis, co-founder, on Revolt's 2023:

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Bears, falafel and growth

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year.

The Dina Award

Common Goal

Moving offices

Poking the bear event

We’re especially proud of our work for The Diana Award combating bullying and with Common Goal tackling mental health through football.

Relocating the agency from next to Camden Market to next to Leather Lane market has allowed us to take the falafel feeding frenzy to the next level.

Finally, the release of our Poking The Bear report that explores the polarisation of purpose and what to do about it has sparked great conversations about what’s next in a sector that continues to evolve from one year to the next.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

We’ve moved into our own, shiny new offices this year and are growing so rapidly that after only six months we’re already in the process of taking in an additional floor.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

It’s been a year of increasing anxiety around purpose, with scandals and backlash on the one hand and an increasing need for urgent action to address environmental and social issues on the other. While our clients work with us because we know how to do purpose properly, they are finding it tough to navigate an increasingly nervous internal stakeholder environment.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

We’re bringing out a new report focused on impact measurement that we believe is the missing link needed to execute purpose with increasing effectiveness year on year. It’s also going to be a year of immense change. More people on planet Earth are voting in democratic elections next year than ever before. There’s going to be all sorts of cultural fallout as campaigning ramps up, plenty of hot takes on which way the political winds are blowing, and even the possibility that 2024 might be the year of peak greenhouse gas emissions.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

We want to see the next evolution of impact measurement around purpose. Reach metrics are all well and good but it’s time our sector got serious about creating meaningful change and that means measuring the direct link between what you're spending and what you’re changing.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2023?

Charlie Vickery, MD of Haeckels. It’s such an innovative brand and this year they have been turning Margate seaweed into high end serums and perfumes for Selfridges. We love a brand with a strong sense of place and that understands its intimate connection to local culture and the natural environment.