Busting Taboos To Build Brands: Inside The Gut Stuff Strategy

We sat down with The Gut Stuff founder and CEO Lisa Macfarlane to discuss the power of breaking through taboos to build communities and attract customers.

Creative Salon: We've seen great strides made by brands such as Bodyform and Canesten. Are we more open to conversations around bodily functions now and what has fuelled this trend?

Lisa Macfarlane: I think its been accelerated by how we can share educational information, with short form content and new platforms we can use comedy and storytelling in better ways. It takes the conversation out of school classrooms and into the spaces that are less judgemental and (ironically!) more private to watch and learn.

Brands have become less scared, you can’t play neutral anymore you have to pick a POV which in the past companies and brands have been told not to do as fear of losing market share. Now you lose market share if you don’t have a POV.

Is this "taboo-breaking" something that women are more comfortable with than men?

I think women are just more comfortable talking about it on public forums, our Instagram following and interaction is very heavily female – but our website and “in person” events and informal conversations is much more equal even more men.

At weddings or parties I think a man has asked me about gut health at every single one, giving me pretty personal information.

Is it something younger people are more comfortable with?

Definitely! We’ve noticed the generation after us are keen to identify with and attach themselves to particular causes and have so many platforms to be vocal about them on. Anecdotally my memory of being in my teens was following the crowd and trying not to stand out. Now its much more about standing out with your values and with the digital platforms niches don't exist anymore you can find support for your beliefs where before you weren’t sure if anyone out there thought the same thing.

What do 'taboo' brands or brands dealing with taboo subjects need to know about what types of consumer are more receptive?

I think if you’re trying to target and get granular on a particular consumer base, you need to think broader – put as much as you can out there that you believe in and personal experience and you’ll find your champions along the way!

We’ve got who we think is our audience wrong every time, and it's because the reality is, everyones got guts. And because no one talks about it, you wont know who’s having issues/wants to change theirs until you make the noise for them!

Are these brand-led conversations still more effective in private spaces such as specialist online platforms or are we ready as a society for open acceptance of these subjects?

I think there’s absolutely room for both – using big noise and campaigns will help people get to the platforms/healthcare professionals and resources they need – everyone has to work together. Also more commonly now brands are doing both and specialist platforms are having to become “brands”.

Health and wellness is the fastest growing globally category it also often the furthest behind in branding and creative. People buy brands that will never change so wherever you want to engage people you need a strong brand.

How important is it for 'taboo' brands to build communities that can share experiences and learnings with each other?

Crucial! We built our brand and community before our business, doing it backwards can also have its drawbacks, but now we have over 200,000 extended members of our team, who will tell us which direction to take the business in.

How much are consumers looking to brands for scientific, even medical, advice on these taboo subjects and how can brands best tread the line between promotional communications and proper advice and hard information?

It’s a tightrope we walk everyday, but we’ve always felt the moral weight of that on our shoulders and have hired accordingly. Compliance, expertise and credibility in the team is something we’ve had to put first. Alana and I bring the pop culture comms and experience, but its always through the lens of our experts first. I think promotional comms and advice go hand in hand if your mission is to truly educate, and it's not just an “add on”. I always find it strange when people talk about content as an “extra” – its literally the core of our business.