Dream bigger, aim higher, fight harder: Revolt's new MD is on a mission

Creative Salon: You’ve had three different positions in three years at Revolt - what is the one motivation/learning that has been constant for you?

Jenny: I am consistently (and unsurprisingly I hope!) motivated by purpose; the feeling of doing the right thing for society and planet certainly gets me out of bed every morning.

Did you always want to get into advertising?

I always loved the arts and dabbled with a career in radio, but was ultimately looking for something that combined creativity and business and so like many others in the industry, I fell into it, and have never looked back.

Having worked in-house (for Nike) and in agencies, what differences do you find in the two working environments?

Of all the brands to work in-house at, you can’t really beat Nike. It taught me to challenge the status quo, dream big and the power of brand purpose. All of those things I enjoy in spades at Revolt, but agency side I have found a stronger team spirit (we really can only solve problems together) and always a different perspective I wasn’t expecting.

What does your typical day look like?

Most days I’m woken by a small child prodding my face. But when I get to the office there’s always something new on my agenda – be that a new fight in the world we want to take on or a new bit of thinking to take to our clients. The rest of my time is spent failing at my diet coke addiction.

Revolt has a mission to help brands realise their purpose. How important is it for businesses to play a role in driving positive change?

100%. Brands and businesses have an obligation to play their part in tackling the biggest problems facing our planet and our society today, problems which are simply not going away. And not just for the impact they can have, but also because it makes business sense – purpose can be rewarding for employees, a sword for the brand or a means to new growth.

What work are you proudest of so far in your career?

For me it’s always been those ballsy ideas where you’re not quite sure how you’re going to pull them off, but somehow you do. (Nike Grid, Nike Pool and Mariah Carey in a Hostel are all career highlights). At Revolt it’s a whole new level of ambition where creativity and positive impact come together – like helping global organisations commit to regenerative practices, launching new brands that tackle the ills of industry head-on and helping brands innovate through sustainability. This is the kind of work I’m proudest of now.

What advice would you have for someone wanting to get into the industry?

Ask as many questions as you can and don’t be afraid to show your passion. We are a curious and passionate bunch!

And finally, where do you draw your inspiration from?

I’m finding new inspiration all the time but right now it’s from “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls’ which I’m reading to my daughter, about heroic women from Frida Kahlo to Serena Williams. As the preface reads: “Dream bigger, aim higher, fight harder and when in doubt, remember you are right."