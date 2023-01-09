What it's like to be MD of Atomic: "I love the freedom"

Louise Rudaizky has worked at Atomic since 2019 and was made MD in 2021. Her earlier career includes four years in the start-up world where she ran a tech platform in the healthcare sector to disrupt the broken elderly care system following the passing of her father.

She is passionate about the power of brands and good business to transform people's lives. Louise also champions Atomic's DE&I strategy and ensures Atomic has a company culture both talent and clients want to be part of.

Louise has had client servicing roles at some of London’s leading agencies, including M&C Saatchi and J Walter Thompson, working on brands including Direct Line, TFL and Fosters.

We caught up with her to discuss her role, her career and her ambitions.

Did you always want to work in advertising, and how did your career progress?

I always wanted to be a journalist. Specifically, I wanted to be Kate Adie and go to war torn areas and report back to the world. My dad thought I would be better suited to being the weather girl…

After studying Economics and Politics I slipped into a work placement at JWT which was meant to be 2 weeks but I didn’t leave for 3 years. After having the best time there I moved to M&C Saatchi which began to satisfy my entrepreneurial spirit a bit more. The environment was very conducive to making the most of your career, however you saw that to be. Staying there for 9 years before biting the bullet and doing my own entrepreneurial venture in tech for 4 years before joining Atomic almost 4 years ago.

What do you enjoy most about Atomic?

The people. The independence. The prospect of building something exceptional.

You've worked at networks, micro-networks and now an indie. What's the difference between working at each?

I loved working in networks, big and small, when I was starting out. I was fortunate enough to do some great things and work with some amazing talent even when I was quite junior. There was a huge amount of variety and opportunity. However, I thinking leading a small business is really where I find most satisfaction and energy. I love the freedom to shape it and build a team who can all genuinely make an impact and help the agency on its journey.

Describe your typical day.

I try to exercise most days in the morning before taking my girls to school. Then straight to the office (mainly in the work office but sometimes home office). I spend the large amount of my time on client business, pitching and the usual ups and downs of agency life and people management.

And what do you enjoy most about your job?

Building the business. Pushing the work. Helping people achieve their full potential and enjoy their careers, sometimes having not enjoyed it for a while.

And what one thing would you like to change?

Less meetings.

What piece of work are you most proud of?

In recent years I have loved the work we have done with Homebase on their amazing brand renovation story. Both strategically and creatively.

A specific creative campaign I have loved recently is the work we have done with our wonderful HeyCar clients against their long-term creative platform of ‘feel good’. Brilliant work and definitely feel good for all to work on.

What advice would you have for someone wanting to get in the industry?

Do your research. Agencies all offer such varied cultures finding one that allows you to excel is key.