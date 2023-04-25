Going for Green: Is the ad industry moving forward on climate crisis?

Towards Green Growth

Apologists will always claim that advertising drives choice rather than demand, but this argument is harder to countenance given the skew in the past 15 years towards performance-based marketing above brand-centric activity. So how does advertising move forward on green issues?

Thankfully, it’s already taking action in the shape of robust industry initiatives - not least is Ad Net Zero, which introduced a five-point action plan to help advertising businesses address the climate crisis. In addition, AdGreen recently highlighted the opportunity for carbon reduction in the ad production process.

Agencies themselves are also taking a more proactive stance by launching specialist sustainability divisions to apply their creativity towards green-themed client work. The most recent of these is AMVxGreen, offering clients of AMV BBDO advice and solutions in the field.

This type of service is already meeting with high demand. Network MSQ has its own sustainability agency, MSQ Sustain, and has invested significant resource in ensuring that it tackles climate-themed issues. James Cannings, the founder of MSQ-owned agency MMT Digital, is now the network's chief sustainability officer. He says that its activity in the area is two-fold - "getting our own house in order" while also working with clients to address their sustainability concerns.

When it comes to its own operations, MSQ is committed to a "core net zero strategy" based on carbon reduction, tree planting and carbon removals as it progresses towards a position of being carbon negative.

Cannings adds on client-focused activity: "Consumers are cynical, sceptical and respond better to 'we're not perfect but here's what we're doing'. So our job is not to tell our clients that we should stop marketing and making ads, the world's not going to accept that yet. But over the next five to ten years to lead grown up conversations about the products and services that we're helping to sell and understand where clients are on their journey so we're not accidentally greenwashing for them. But getting the message right as they move on their journey."

Creative highlights from MSQ Sustain include activity for AXA Investment Managers and a campaign to launch 1T.Org, a platform for tree planting that was announced at the World Economic Forum. MSQ also publishes an annual sustainability report and works to reduce the carbon footprint of its own websites.

While this type of focus is undoubtedly laudable it also has business benefits for agencies. Tina Fegent, the marketing procurement expert, says that between 5 and 10 per cent of the criteria for agency selection is now typically based on an agency's sustainability credentials.

Green Advertising & The Reluctant Client

However, while Fegent welcomes ideas such as the launch of AMVxGreen she's yet to be convinced that there's a widespread client demand for green-related consultancy from agencies: "I'd say it's good for agencies to diversify and keep up with what clients want. But it's the context that's important. I can't think of any agencies I've worked with that have been put on pitch lists because they offer consultancy services on this."

But AMVxGreen's co-founders, Mark Graeme and Jonny White, are understandably convinced that there's a market for its services. They indicate that they are seeing an increase in the number of sustainability-related briefs in the market and also sense an opportunity in working with brands to avoid allegations of "greenwashing" in their communications.

White says: "The whole concept of greenwashing is probably the biggest thing on clients minds. How do we communicate and make business sense because consumers are demanding it? But also how do we do that in the right way that isn't going to get us into hot water and fall foul of regulations?"

AMV has already worked on green campaigns for clients including Bupa, and has advised electrical retailer Currys on its role in the circular economy. The agency is building on a rich heritage of green-themed work. Its 'Trash Isles' campaign for Plastic Oceans and LadBible won a Grand Prix at Cannes in 2018, while 'Hope Reef' for Sheba highlighted the demise of coral reefs. Mark Graeme says: "That's the task really, to keep the bar high and to find campaigns, projects and challenges that we can take into this year and next year. Sometimes that isn't quick wins, but it's great to see longer projects bear fruit."