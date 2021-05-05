Sheba launches coral restoration initiative

The cat food brand Sheba is launching a global purpose led marketing campaign to help restore coral reefs.

The ‘Hope Grows’ collaboration between Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mars Sustainable Solutions and the Sheba brand team, sees the creation of the Sheba Hope Reef, a living, thriving coral reef, planted in August 2019 on a site that was once barren. The reef, off the coast of Sulawesi in Indonesia’s Spermonde Archipelago, was built using innovative structures known as Reef Stars and is a living billboard

Satellite images of the site reveal the letters H-O-P-E spelled with regrown coral. The message is designed to drive awareness, and act as a symbol to the world of how positive change below water can happen within our lifetime. The initiative aims to restore coral reefs measuring more than 185,000 square meters around the world by 2029.