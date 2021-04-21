Sheba helps cat owners get back to sleep in film by AMV BBDO
Agency worked with sleep scientists to create five hour film
21 April 2021
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has created a film for the Sheba cat food brand that is designed to help cat owners get back to sleep after an early morning feed.
Cats are crepuscular creatures and notoriously more active and hungry during early morning hours. In order to help owners return to sleep the agency has worked with sleep scientists to create a five-hour long film that uses ASMR voices, calm visual effects, meditation and soothing colours to help them return to sleep.
Neil Clarke, creative director at AMV BBDO, said: “Using science and data to create an advertising campaign that sends you to sleep is probably the last thing most clients want. But that’s what is great about Sheba and this project. It goes against everything a traditional marketing campaign would normally be. Buying media at 4 am so only those who are awake will see it; targeting sleep-deprived cat owners on social media; creating a Spotify podcast to help you drift off – it’s a playful approach and the more people we can send to sleep, the better.”
The full -length campaign content can be viewed on the brand’s YouTube channel, and across its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, targeting prospective cat parents in the early morning hours. The brand has also curated a 4 am Lullaby Spotify album.
CREDITS:
Client: Mars
Brand: Sheba
Campaign Title: Sheba 4 a.m.
Client Name: Elizabeth Barret, Matt Darcy and Liz Franks
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECDs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley
Creative Directors: Jay Phillips and Neil Clarke
Creative Team: Cesar Herszkowicz, Marcos Almirante and Zak Loney
Account Team: Matt Henry, Ella Fanshawe and Alice Kassapian
Strategy Team: Emily Brydon, Phoebe Fielding and Brian Williamson
Agency Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga
Production Company: Friends Electric
Director: Ewan Jones Morris
Producer: Giles Edward-N
EP: Barney Richard
Concept Design & Storyboards: Ricardo Bessa
Animatic: Sandra Clua
Animators: Bradley Franklin, Rosalvo Melo, Alixe Labato, Tom Crate and Theo Tagholm.
CG Lead: Dean Robinson
CG Artists: Joe Trimby, Jordan Dunstall, Ed Sherwood, Nikolai Maderthoner, Tom Di Stasio, Julie Cruette and Luis Cancio Villalonga
DMP: Dave Gibbons
Director of Photography: Jed Darlington-Roberts
Sound Recordist: Adam Davies
Editor: Holly Winship
Featured Artist: Neil Raitt
Color: ETC Colour
Colorist: Luke Morrison
Sound Studio: 750mph
Audio Post-production: Sam & Jake Ashwell
Music & Sound Design: Studiokamp
PR Agency: Weber-Shandwick
Media Agency: MediaCom
Digital Agency: Barefoot Proximity
Researchers: Donna Fairly (Behavioral Sleep Therapist) and Renata Riha (Sleep Physician at the University of Edinburgh)