Sheba helps cat owners get back to sleep in film by AMV BBDO

Neil Clarke, creative director at AMV BBDO, said: “Using science and data to create an advertising campaign that sends you to sleep is probably the last thing most clients want. But that’s what is great about Sheba and this project. It goes against everything a traditional marketing campaign would normally be. Buying media at 4 am so only those who are awake will see it; targeting sleep-deprived cat owners on social media; creating a Spotify podcast to help you drift off – it’s a playful approach and the more people we can send to sleep, the better.”

The full -length campaign content can be viewed on the brand’s YouTube channel, and across its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, targeting prospective cat parents in the early morning hours. The brand has also curated a 4 am Lullaby Spotify album.

CREDITS:

Client: Mars

Brand: Sheba

Campaign Title: Sheba 4 a.m.

Client Name: Elizabeth Barret, Matt Darcy and Liz Franks

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Directors: Jay Phillips and Neil Clarke

Creative Team: Cesar Herszkowicz, Marcos Almirante and Zak Loney

Account Team: Matt Henry, Ella Fanshawe and Alice Kassapian

Strategy Team: Emily Brydon, Phoebe Fielding and Brian Williamson

Agency Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga

Production Company: Friends Electric

Director: Ewan Jones Morris

Producer: Giles Edward-N

EP: Barney Richard

Concept Design & Storyboards: Ricardo Bessa

Animatic: Sandra Clua

Animators: Bradley Franklin, Rosalvo Melo, Alixe Labato, Tom Crate and Theo Tagholm.

CG Lead: Dean Robinson

CG Artists: Joe Trimby, Jordan Dunstall, Ed Sherwood, Nikolai Maderthoner, Tom Di Stasio, Julie Cruette and Luis Cancio Villalonga

DMP: Dave Gibbons

Director of Photography: Jed Darlington-Roberts

Sound Recordist: Adam Davies

Editor: Holly Winship

Featured Artist: Neil Raitt

Color: ETC Colour

Colorist: Luke Morrison

Sound Studio: 750mph

Audio Post-production: Sam & Jake Ashwell

Music & Sound Design: Studiokamp

PR Agency: Weber-Shandwick

Media Agency: MediaCom

Digital Agency: Barefoot Proximity

Researchers: Donna Fairly (Behavioral Sleep Therapist) and Renata Riha (Sleep Physician at the University of Edinburgh)