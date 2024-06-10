talkSPORT Pokes Fun At The Germans To Commerate UEFA Euro 2024 Coverage
Radio brand talkSPORT teams up with Pulse Creative in their UEFA Euros 2024 campaign, celebrating their coverage of the Euros through a cheeky nod to German stereotypes.
10 June 2024
News UK radio brand talkSport aims to celebrate its coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 while taking a friendly dig at the Germans in the process.
Created by News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative, the cheeky social film opens on a shot of the iconic Brandenburg Gate covered by a branded towel that reads “No one beats us to the Euros” - alluding to the famous trope about Germans and sun loungers.
Pulse Creative is a WPP-backed collaboration between T&Pm, and VML.
Will Martin, head of marketing at talkSPORT, said: “This summer talkSPORT will broadcast every game live from the Euros, as well as bringing you 24/7 coverage from Germany. So to acknowledge this, we have created a fun social film to show people that talkSPORT will get you to all the action first.”
Production company, The Berry, brought the concept to life using advanced CGI techniques to create the illusion of the giant towel. This seamless integration of real-world imagery and VFX results in a visually striking film that conveys talkSPORT's playful message.
Russell Ramsey, executive creative director at Pulse on the campaign, said: “The use of CGI enabled us to create an epic stunt for the Euros without even having to leave our sun loungers.”
The media - planned and bought by Hello Yellow - targets football fans across the UK on Meta, X and YouTube and will be supported by press, digital media and further social activations both in the UK and in Germany.
The campaign launched on 9 June and will be live throughout the tournament.
Credits
Senior Client: Will Martin
Client: Darren Hedges
Creative Agency: Pulse Creative London
ECD: Russell Ramsey
Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Stuart Hudson
Strategy Director: Thom Pickering
Business Director: Anthony Burton
Account Director: Tom Pettiford
Head of Production: Agnes Szyperek
Producer: Simon Stewart
Media Agency: Hello Yellow
Director: Ryham Fontenot
Head of Digital Solutions: Ashveen Kohli
Production Company: The Berry
Executive Creative Director: Luke Robson
Executive Producer: Ryan Burnham
Senior Creative Producer: Andy Daly
Producer: Alex Burnham
Assistant Producer: Mariella Driskell
CGI/VFX/Edit: The Berry
Audio Post Production: Forever Audio
Executive Producer: Tobie Pettitt
Senior Sound Engineer: Alistair Bolt