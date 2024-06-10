talkSPORT Pokes Fun At The Germans To Commerate UEFA Euro 2024 Coverage

Will Martin, head of marketing at talkSPORT, said: “This summer talkSPORT will broadcast every game live from the Euros, as well as bringing you 24/7 coverage from Germany. So to acknowledge this, we have created a fun social film to show people that talkSPORT will get you to all the action first.”

Production company, The Berry, brought the concept to life using advanced CGI techniques to create the illusion of the giant towel. This seamless integration of real-world imagery and VFX results in a visually striking film that conveys talkSPORT's playful message.

Russell Ramsey, executive creative director at Pulse on the campaign, said: “The use of CGI enabled us to create an epic stunt for the Euros without even having to leave our sun loungers.”

The media - planned and bought by Hello Yellow - targets football fans across the UK on Meta, X and YouTube and will be supported by press, digital media and further social activations both in the UK and in Germany.

The campaign launched on 9 June and will be live throughout the tournament.

Credits

