For The Love of The Game: Football Ads That Scored With Audiences

Every four years, Europe's finest footballing nations compete, and this year, the tournament will take place in Germany. While it brings together football fans from around the world, to watch some of the finest players attempt to fire their country to glory, it also brings out the biggest brands as well.

The UK will be represented by England, who have been drawn against the likes of Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, while Scotland take on hosts Germany, as well as Switzerland and Hungary.

Ahead of the first whistle being blown, we’ve rounded up the indisputable champions of the footy-ad-world from over the years.

From humour and cameos to - wait until you hear this: they even have close ups of legs doing keepie-uppies (shock horror) - these particular ads have all that you would expect and more - including first-rate scripts, craft production values and even apt acting performances that put them in a league above the rest.

Here is our own best starting 11 (plus four subs) beginning with the oldest.