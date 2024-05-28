Beckham and Henry Tell Football Fans 'No Walkers, No Game'
Emulating the campaign from the US, the two stars are telling football fans which crisps they'll accept while watching a game this summer
28 May 2024
Ahead of the UEFA European Championships taking place in Germany this summer, Walkers has recruited football legends Thierry Henry and David Beckham to showcase the love for the crisp brand across the nation.
The pair have been surprising fans who were recruited to take part in a supposed documentary on Walkers, only for Thierry Henry to appear on the doorstep of one lucky family who entered through social media. They were then invited to watch the Champions League Final alongside Henry and Beckham -as well as a bag of their favourite crisps too.
Created by VCCP, it emulates a campaign that began to run in the U.S. earlier this year for parent company PepsiCo’s sister brand, Lays, which also featured the footballing pair offering to watch matches with fans, but only if they could show they were true lovers of Lays.
Wayne Newton, senior marketing director at Walkers, said: “This was genuinely great fun and a testament to a fantastic collaboration. At Walkers, we love nothing better than to bring a smile to the Nation and we hope this new campaign will do just that. Seeing the reactions of real people meeting Henry and Beckham was absolutely priceless. We hope as people see other elements of the campaign we’ll bring many more memorable experiences, after all: ‘No Walkers, No Game’”.
The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, Digital, Social, Print and D/OOH from 24 May until 16 July.
Campaign Credits:
Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game
Client: Walkers
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive creative director: Mark Orbine
Senior creatives: Matt Allen and Luke Ashton
Head of account management: Olivia Packshaw
Account director: Amirah Hajat
Account manager: Lara Tarabey
Head of planning: Ross Cameron
Planning director: Rebecca Pinn
Agency TV producer: Helen Brownlie
Agency creative producer: Rebecca Hunnybun
Integrated project director: Brad Willis
Production company: Girl & Bear & Washington Square Films
Director: Andrew Lane
Editor: Quin Williams @ TenThree
Executive producer: Olly Calverley & Han West
Producer: Selena Cunningham
Production manager: Lisa Apsey
Production assistant: Angeline Gill
Casting: Anna McAuley Casting
Director of photography: Hamish Anderson
Production designer: Zoe Klinck
Post production company: Absolute Post & Girl&Bear
Colourist: Matt Turner
Post producer: Maddie Godsill
Sound design: Munzie Thind @ GCRS
Music Licensing: David Bass @ Theodore Music
Senior designers: Rob Churcher and Carl Sherry
Artlab manager:Dan Datson
Digital production company: VCCP Bernadette
Project director: Ravi Patel
Design director: Gilles Bestley
Senior Motion Designers: Ondrej Hanel and Martin Pavlica
Media buying: OMD
Media planner: Grant Beckley
Social agency: Sips and Bites
PR: Spendid Communications