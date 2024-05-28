Beckham and Henry Tell Football Fans 'No Walkers, No Game'

Created by VCCP, it emulates a campaign that began to run in the U.S. earlier this year for parent company PepsiCo’s sister brand, Lays, which also featured the footballing pair offering to watch matches with fans, but only if they could show they were true lovers of Lays.

Wayne Newton, senior marketing director at Walkers, said: “This was genuinely great fun and a testament to a fantastic collaboration. At Walkers, we love nothing better than to bring a smile to the Nation and we hope this new campaign will do just that. Seeing the reactions of real people meeting Henry and Beckham was absolutely priceless. We hope as people see other elements of the campaign we’ll bring many more memorable experiences, after all: ‘No Walkers, No Game’”.

The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, Digital, Social, Print and D/OOH from 24 May until 16 July.

Campaign Credits:

Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game

Client: Walkers

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Executive creative director: Mark Orbine

Senior creatives: Matt Allen and Luke Ashton

Head of account management: Olivia Packshaw

Account director: Amirah Hajat

Account manager: Lara Tarabey

Head of planning: Ross Cameron

Planning director: Rebecca Pinn

Agency TV producer: Helen Brownlie

Agency creative producer: Rebecca Hunnybun

Integrated project director: Brad Willis

Production company: Girl & Bear & Washington Square Films

Director: Andrew Lane

Editor: Quin Williams @ TenThree

Executive producer: Olly Calverley & Han West

Producer: Selena Cunningham

Production manager: Lisa Apsey

Production assistant: Angeline Gill

Casting: Anna McAuley Casting

Director of photography: Hamish Anderson

Production designer: Zoe Klinck

Post production company: Absolute Post & Girl&Bear

Colourist: Matt Turner

Post producer: Maddie Godsill

Sound design: Munzie Thind @ GCRS

Music Licensing: David Bass @ Theodore Music

Senior designers: Rob Churcher and Carl Sherry

Artlab manager:Dan Datson

Digital production company: VCCP Bernadette

Project director: Ravi Patel

Design director: Gilles Bestley

Senior Motion Designers: Ondrej Hanel and Martin Pavlica

Media buying: OMD

Media planner: Grant Beckley

Social agency: Sips and Bites

PR: Spendid Communications