How Brands Can Harness The Appeal of Rising Football Stars Like Bukayo Saka

Joe Smith, strategy partner, AMV BBDO

As a Spurs fan, it pains me to write that Saka is a very likeable guy, who has come to represent the new generation of skilful, attacking English players that Gareth Southgate has nurtured in recent years. But he’s also popular with brands because he is a symbol of potential. Both Arsenal and England are on the cusp of success and that’s when brands are now most interested. When players are on the ascent, rather than already at the summit.

This marks a shift from 10-15 years ago, when the biggest sports brands focused all their attention on the elite athletes at the top of their sports. Nike, for example, backed Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Not the most likeable humans, but three of the most dominant in their sports.

There’s now more of a desire to partner with athletes that have qualities beyond sporting prowess. Men and women who are admired for who they are and how they come across, not just what they’ve achieved. And team rivalries aren’t what they were. Many younger football fans follow individual players as much as teams, so backing an Arsenal or Tottenham player isn’t as polarising as we might think.

But the Saka example also reflects a problem for both brands and athletes. If a small number of rising stars spread their endorsements across multiple brands, they will build an association with none of them. And a short-term boost in brand awareness won’t translate to longer-term effectiveness.

The norm is of course for brands to choose partners that are clearly relevant to their products and credible for their audiences. But there can also be intrigue in the incongruous. A sports star advertising Persil is a more interesting creative brief than Saka x Adidas.