‘I’ve cried every time’: Norwich City FC stuns the nation on World Mental Health Day

Football is often associated with inexcusable acts. Arrests for football related violence are still relatively high. Racism is still existent - just look at the aftermath of the Euros 2020 final. Domestic abuse rates are also known to be directly related to football results.

But despite these blights on the game, football is evolving, as is its impact. The sky-high and ever-growing support of the women’s game, whether it be for the Women’s Super League (WSL) or the national team, is proof of its recent revolution.

The sport has undeniable power in bringing people together. People from all walks of life can celebrate and share emotional experiences on a common ground. And once more, they can talk.

Men still find it difficult to open up about how they’re feeling. Stigma and toxic masculinity is still rife, despite it being 2023. But football offers a way into male mental health. Even if everything appears to be okay, a simple “how are you holding up mate?” at half-time could be the difference. And Norwich City FC’s latest campaign with Samaritans highlights this - in such a powerful way.

Yesterday (10 October), on World Mental Health Day, the Norfolk-based football club released a video on its social media channels, asking people to check on those around them. Like all of the most compelling films, and in a way similar to that of CALM’s ‘Last Photo’ campaign, the Norwich City FC video waits until the last moment to shock and subvert the viewer’s perception of the truth.

‘At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope. But sometimes the signs are harder to spot.’

I will not divulge the plot of the campaign video because there is a chance you haven’t seen it. Watch it and watch it the whole way through.