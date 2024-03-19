Nando's cooks up a sauce with footballer Bukayo Saka

To create Peri-Peri Saka Sauce, the winger worked with Nando's food team to combine his love of smoky BBQ and tomato with Nando’s distinctive Peri-Peri. The winning sauce is sweet and fiery with a little (free) kick, made with tomato, garlic and smoked paprika.

“Nando’s has been flying the (heat) flag for hot sauce since day dot," said Head of Brand Hannah Smith. "The launch of Peri-Peri Saka sees us bring our famous sauce to life in an exciting new way with our first-ever restaurant sauce collaboration. Not only will fans love the taste of the brand-new flavour, but we know they will love experiencing Peri-Peri Saka through the multi-channel campaign across Nando’s platforms too.”

Product design, OOH, social, and in-store experience have all worked to successfully merge three worlds together – football, food and design – and get fans talking. The short film ‘Yes chef!’ revealing the collaboration has now been viewed over 3.3 million times.

While of course it’s Nando’s and Saka, which comes with a certain amount of cultural credibility, unexpected collaborations are a regular occurrence now. But this collaboration went the extra mile through a mashup of rich insights across every touchpoint.

For example:

The bottle design was from artist Reuben Dangoor, the same designer who did the Arsenal football stadium wraps. The same design was used to tease the launch in fly posters.

There are language gags in the ‘Yes chef!’ film that only football fans will get.

There’s an in-store takeover at the restaurant nearest to Saka’s club Arsenal, with a shrine to the footballer including a receipt of his typical order.

Every element of the comms journey is infused with an ‘IYKYK’ energy, making it a long way from a token collaboration. This makes it easy for fans, brands and influencers to keep the conversation going, whether that’s Saka’s England teammates Declan Rice and Luke Shaw, Lioness Ella Toone or cultural leaders like I’m Just Bait with their 4.7m and 2.5m Instagram and TikTok fans respectively.