Paddy Power celebrates football 'Super Subs'

Featuring Paddy Power’s trademark humour, mischief and energy, the spot opens on a confident punter who’s just put a cheeky bet on ‘The Big Man’. He has barely sat back down before his betting dream is seemingly shattered as his chosen player is subbed off by the manager.

But wait, he’s alerted that with Paddy Power’s new Super Sub his bet rolls over to the player coming on, meaning that now all Subs are Super! The camera cuts to a heroic line-up of previously bench-ridden subs revelling in their newly found limelight. We then get a glimpse of sub-mania unfolding; from newly unveiled statues of subs benches and famous subs adorning billboard in Japan, to the newest Saudi signing and the prestigious (and tiny) Sub D’or trophy being awarded.

The camera finally cuts to the audience where Peter Crouch proudly claims to have been a Super Sub himself, until he’s quickly reminded by Teddy Sheringham that, in fact, he wasn’t.

The film is directed by Andrew Gaynord, produced by MindsEye and soundtracked by the 2 Unlimited dance classic ‘Get Ready’.

The campaign, created with BBH London, will run across TV, Social, Digital, Radio from March 2nd.

Paddy Power said: "Super Sub is a real game changer in the market - it's one of the most exciting new products we've ever launched, and it's exclusive to us.

"Super Sub helps to tackle one of the biggest frustrations in betting – when you have a bet on a player, but they get subbed off before your bets comes in. But now with Paddy’s Super Sub, your bet will roll on to the new player coming on.

"We’re always looking for new ways to reward punters and give them more chances to win and we hope they love it."

Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell, Associate Creative Directors, BBH London, added: “Not many people get the chance to make 200 actors dressed in bib-topped tuxedos applaud a man holding a tiny figurine of a stretching substitute. But thanks to our brilliant clients at Paddy Power, we did.”

