Danny Dyer and Paddy Power claim England are 'Europe's Favourites'
The betting firm's campaign, created by BBH London, captures the anticipation ahead of the Euros this summer
03 June 2024
Irish firm Paddy Power and Danny Dyer have joined forces to celebrate England being ‘Europe’s favourites’… to win the biggest football tournament of the summer.
After years of dodgy behaviour abroad and the small matter of a not-so-seamless Brexit, the well-known entertainment brand grabs the chance for a playful nod at England’s unique position just two weeks out from Euro 2024.
So, Paddy Power drafted in quintessential English football fan and all-round good geezer Danny to set the scene for the English army as they embark upon their German odyssey as ‘Europe’s favourites’.
The ex-EastEnders star returns to the familiar role of landlord, with added swagger, as he confidently calls on his country to embrace this unlikely title as they reengage with Europe – in what could be Gareth Southgate’s swansong as England manager and a first major tournament in 58 years for the men’s team.
“Let’s have it right, England are everyone’s favourites.”
But in a twist typical of a brand famed for mischievously highlighting friendly sporting rivalries, Danny’s European compatriots chime in with an equally spirited response as to why that might be the case.
A German gentleman jokingly claims it could be their modesty, as he takes his seat on a plane filled with fans still celebrating 1966 World Cup glory.
By the poolside of a Spanish hotel, a waitress suggests it’s because they blend so seamlessly into new cultures.
Without missing a beat, Dyer effortlessly reclines in his sun lounger to pop his ‘trotters up’ and order “Egg and chips por favor please mate.”
Featuring cameos from ex-England International Peter Crouch and the unlikely stars of the ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ meme, further tongue-in-cheek declarations are made about fashion, wit, and England’s renowned knack for making a “gracious exit”.
Speaking about his starring role in the ad, Dyer said: “This is without doubt one of the most demanding parts I’ve played yet. I spent a whole day in a sunny beer garden in London and had to put my trotters up in Mallorca for an entire weekend!”
Michelle Spillane, Managing Director of Marketing at Paddy Power said: “England are our favourites - because they're 3/1 in the betting.”
She adds: “With this latest campaign we wanted to capture the huge sense of anticipation ahead of this year’s Euros and we feel this sums it up accurately – not just for English supporters but for football fans from all corners of the continent.”
The film, directed by Andrew Gaynord and produced by Mindseye, will debut alongside Social, Print and OOH activity, supported by several additional bespoke activations.
The brains behind the advert, Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell, Associate Creative Directors, BBH London, said: “We always knew hours spent watching avant-garde films such as The Football Factory and Run For Your Wife would come in handy one day. Thanks to Paddy Power, they did.”
The 60-second film debuts today (June 1) and will run throughout the tournament.
