TalkSport teams up with Amazon Alexa to celebrate new premier league season

Created by Pulse Creative, News UK's dedicated agency, the ad shows a Dad listening to talkSPORT via Amazon's Echo smart speakers. When his team scores an important goal, he celebrates with a huge knee slide, undertaken with such enthusiasm that he ends up sliding through his whole house, much to the bemusement of his family. As he flies through his home, he uses Alexa's clever features to make sure he doesn't miss a moment of the wild celebrations in the stadium.

The campaign, a collaboration between talkSPORT and Amazon Alexa, perfectly expresses how smart technology and world-class sports coverage can enhance the experience for fans everywhere.

As demonstrated in the ad, Alexa can also be used to set reminders for upcoming matches and games. The devices featured in the ad include Amazon’s Echo, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15. Just say, "Alexa, play talkSPORT everywhere," and talkSPORT will play across all your Echo devices at home.

Will Martin, Head of Marketing, talkSPORT, said: “This campaign is all about bringing the power of two household brands together to showcase the giddy excitement of listening to talkSPORT on Alexa. Naturally for talkSPORT, the ad is irreverent and full of the passion our listeners are feeling for the return of the Premier League.”

Santiago Antolin, Senior Marketing Manager, Amazon Alexa commented: “We know how passionate UK football fans are and we believe Alexa will help customers to never miss a moment of the match. Alexa can do much more than just remind you when the next game is - with multi-room audio you can bring your entertainment with you as you move around your home.”

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Pulse on the campaign, added: “This is a really fun and amusing way to show someone enjoying talkSPORT and Alexa all around the house.”

The media - planned and bought by Pulse Media and Hello Yellow - targets football fans across the UK, launched on Friday 11th August, and will be live through until mid-October.