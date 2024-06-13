The unofficial sponsors’ guide to sports marketing

The men’s Euros kicks off today. The Olympics and Paralympics follow in July and August. And the rest of the year is packed with more great sport than you could throw a javelin at.

Some brands are lucky (and rich) enough to be official sponsors of these global juggernauts, which means access to talent and proximity to the drama. But for most brands with a connection to the sports involved, two questions always emerge:

Should we get involved?

How can we get involved, without falling foul of the strict regulations?

The first question is easy to answer: yes, you probably should.

These events draw huge live audiences, on and offline. They expand the relevance and reach of their sports, well beyond the die-hard fans. They put sport at the centre of culture and conversation for a few weeks and their impact can last for generations.

They change attitudes and behaviours, too, inspiring millions of people, young and old. To buy new football boots; to Google ‘velodrome near me’; to wonder if they are too old to become a curling gold medallist.

So, if you have a chance to connect your brand to these moments, you should.

The second question – how to get involved – is harder.

In order to offer meaningful value to the official sponsors, organisations like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have tightened the rules around what non-sponsors or non-partners can do.

Hilariously, the IOC has a phrase for Non-Olympic Partner creative work that passes their compliance test: ‘Generic Advertising’. Ouch.

As long as brands avoid the relevant IP of events, teams and athletes (e.g. the Olympic rings, or the Euros trophy), there are multiple ways for brands to stay within the rules, whilst delivering creativity that’s anything but generic.

Here are four strategies for unofficial sponsors to consider:

The ambush

This is one of the riskier strategies and will require a careful combing through the rules of each event, but when it works, it can steal the show.

One great example came from Mumm champagne’s #NextVictory campaign at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The brand worked with Usain Bolt, who challenged athletes to do his iconic ‘lightning bolt’ pose on the podium if they won.