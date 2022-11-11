In a Year of Change The Work Continues to Shine: Grey London's 2023

2023 was another year of change for Grey London. But by the end of the year, the agency was looking settled, energetic and ambitious, with new leadership and a determination to translate its creative and strategic chops into real growth in 2024.

When in September president and chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach (LJB) announced her departure for a new venture, WPP wasted no time in replacing her. Conrad Persons, a global strategist at the holding group, was swiftly installed as the new president of the London agency, with a new vision for the business and a fresh vigour.

Grey London's 2023 is marked by some other very strategic hires, including CSO Tarek Sioufi who joined from MediaMonks. And he has by his side, his head of strategy Asad Shaykh - a class act with great personal and professional values. Grey London also had some impressive new business wins this year such as SkyBet, and the agency's creative work - which under the steer of Grey's creative superstar ECD David Wigglesworth - remains fun, surprising and effective.

We caught up with Conrad Persons to share his reflections on the agency.

What 3 words would you used to describe 2023?

Renewal. Optimism. Ideas.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

There is a sense within the agency that the stars are starting to align for Grey. The business has a brilliant history, but it’s now more optimistic about its future than nostalgic for its past.

The team has made some amazing work. Creative that elicits emotion – be that surprise (SkyBet, a win for us this year, whose work will continue to upend category norms in the new year). Work that does the simple but difficult job of making you laugh (humour is a place our industry does not visit often enough), Work that inspires admiration at the craft (brilliant design for a tech-furniture outfit called Tylko), and work that blurs the line between advertising and entertainment (Pringles NPC – getting nods at Cannes, Creative Circle). Work that our clients talk about build growth, not just fandom.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with talent. This year has seen influx of new blood at Grey, with the brilliant Tarek Sioufi joining us as CSO from MediaMonks, Liam Thomas, our Head of Design, joining from DEPT, Drew and Goose arriving from Leos and some exciting new talent joining from the world of tech which will land in our studio in January. Like all the best talent, these people are the rare types who make the people around them better.

David Wigglesworth, our sui generis creative lead, has been a revelation and his ambition for creative greatness is infectious.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The resilient, smart, imaginative, and wildly able people of Grey. They have had to navigate real change. Within our walls. In the choppy UK market. And in the wider world. But despite this they have managed to do something that is core to our mission – produce better creative work, more consistently, for more clients.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

The market, here in the UK and globally – has an air of caution about it. The reasons are easy to surmise – economic headwinds, uncertainty at seemingly every level of society, even the greenest shoots – such as AI – seem to inspire as much worry as they do optimism. And this has the potential to dampen some of our greatest assets: namely bravery, and the belief that being creatively brave is a route to change, and growth.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

On a personal level I’m excited to enjoy my first full year at the helm of Grey, London. I have a full leadership team, incredible creative partners, and a vision that allows me to leverage all my hard-won lessons as an entrepreneur. I have a deep partnership with our global leadership. And I have what every founder or President wants: a group of people fiercely committed to a mission. Famously Effective is an idea that has been in the world for some time, but I think it will gain new resonance and meaning in London and beyond in 2024.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I would like the industry to feel confident, to have swagger, to not forget that we are in a creative business at a time of great creative potential. I would like the industry to be cognisant of the wider struggles in society, but not let that dampen its enthusiasm or hunger for change. I’d like the industry to be alert to its possibilities. In short, if I had one wish, I want the industry to recapture its optimism.