Budweiser is Blessed By Sir Geoff Hurst: Football Legend Inspires England To 'Bring It Home'

Budweiser, the official beer of England, has partnered with World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst to bless its beer with the winning spirit of England’s 1966 team.

To mark this momentous occasion, Budweiser’s packaging has been redesigned, emblazoned with the words ‘Let’s bring it Home’, the Three Lions crest, and an inscription of a blessing from Sir Geoff along with his signature. Over 12 million cans will be produced for fans to enjoy during the tournament.

Despite high levels of expectation in the run-up to every major tournament since 1966, no England lineup has ever achieved the same success as the 1966 squad. English fans are no strangers to heartbreak, with the team losing at penalties in the Euros Final in 2020.

The campaign was developed by Revolt creative directors Sarah Levitt, Matt Roach and Paul Calway. Revolt’s previous work with Budweiser includes ‘The Energy Collective’ which won a Silver Cannes Lion for Business Transformation in 2022.

Sir Geoff Hurst shared: “As the last boy of ’66, people sometimes say I don’t want England to win again. Of course, that is absolute nonsense. Nobody would be more thrilled and proud if this young bunch of players wins the Euros, than myself and the 10 members of my team who are no longer with us. It would be a fantastic baton to pass on. I hope my Budweiser blessing helps spur England to victory.”

To conduct the blessing, Budweiser brought Sir Geoff back together with the actual number 10 shirt he wore when he scored his historic World Cup-winning hat-trick. Borrowed from The National Football Museum where the shirt is usually on display, the shirt is insured for £4 million.

The campaign is launching with a cinematic 60” ad which shows Sir Geoff blessing a vat of Budweiser at its brewery in Samlesbury, Preston, and hanging his shirt above the production line so each can gets 'touched by greatness’.

There are also seven England Easter eggs hidden in the film for fans to find, including references to current squad members and the 1966 final.