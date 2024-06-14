Budweiser is Blessed By Sir Geoff Hurst: Football Legend Inspires England To 'Bring It Home'
The limited edition range is part of a Euro 2024 campaign to urge the English men's team to make history.
14 June 2024
Budweiser, the official beer of England, has partnered with World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst to bless its beer with the winning spirit of England’s 1966 team.
To mark this momentous occasion, Budweiser’s packaging has been redesigned, emblazoned with the words ‘Let’s bring it Home’, the Three Lions crest, and an inscription of a blessing from Sir Geoff along with his signature. Over 12 million cans will be produced for fans to enjoy during the tournament.
Despite high levels of expectation in the run-up to every major tournament since 1966, no England lineup has ever achieved the same success as the 1966 squad. English fans are no strangers to heartbreak, with the team losing at penalties in the Euros Final in 2020.
The campaign was developed by Revolt creative directors Sarah Levitt, Matt Roach and Paul Calway. Revolt’s previous work with Budweiser includes ‘The Energy Collective’ which won a Silver Cannes Lion for Business Transformation in 2022.
Sir Geoff Hurst shared: “As the last boy of ’66, people sometimes say I don’t want England to win again. Of course, that is absolute nonsense. Nobody would be more thrilled and proud if this young bunch of players wins the Euros, than myself and the 10 members of my team who are no longer with us. It would be a fantastic baton to pass on. I hope my Budweiser blessing helps spur England to victory.”
To conduct the blessing, Budweiser brought Sir Geoff back together with the actual number 10 shirt he wore when he scored his historic World Cup-winning hat-trick. Borrowed from The National Football Museum where the shirt is usually on display, the shirt is insured for £4 million.
The campaign is launching with a cinematic 60” ad which shows Sir Geoff blessing a vat of Budweiser at its brewery in Samlesbury, Preston, and hanging his shirt above the production line so each can gets 'touched by greatness’.
There are also seven England Easter eggs hidden in the film for fans to find, including references to current squad members and the 1966 final.
The campaign will launch across TV, VOD, OOH and social. The 60” and 30” spots were produced by Academy Films and directed by Marcus Söderlund.
Orlando Warner, ECD at Revolt said: “We've got the greatest squad in a generation. All we need now is to give the team every chance at success. So we enlisted our greatest living legend, Sir Geoff Hurst, 1966 World Cup winner, to bless Budweiser’s beer with the very shirt he wore in the '66 final. If that doesn’t do it, what will?”
The ‘Home’ cans mark the latest instalment in Budweiser’s support of the England Men’s team as their official sponsor. Budweiser has been a partner of the FA and ‘Official Beer Of England’ since 2018.
Jessica McGeorge, global brands director, Budweiser added: “We are honoured to launch the world’s first beer blessed by a legend. Sir Geoff has turned every can of Budweiser into a talisman of greatness for England fans. Replacing our beer’s name with ‘Home’ is testament to Budweiser’s support and belief in the Three Lions. As the tournament kicks off, greatness is England’s to take.”
The campaign will launch across channels including TV, VOD and Out of Home advertising, reaching millions of hopeful fans as the Three Lions prepare for the highly anticipated tournament.
Budweiser’s limited edition ‘Home’ cans are available in stores nationwide.
Credits
Creative Agency: Revolt
ECD: Orlando Warner
Creative Directors: Sarah Levitt, Matt Roach, Paul Calway
Senior Producer: Sagal Aden
Executive Strategy Director: Jack Farrelly
Business Lead: Tom Arnold
Senior Business Consultant: Jessica Sammonds
Production Company: Academy Films
Director: Marcus Söderlund
DOP: Krzysztof Trojnar
Producer: Hannah Cooper
Production Designer: Max Meronti
Editor: Nik Hindson at The Assembly Rooms
Composer: Christian Olsson
Sound: Mike Bovill, Sam Ashwell and Ellis McGourlay at 750MPH
Post-Production: Black Kite
Marketing Director, Budweiser & Bud Light Europe & Middle East: Frederic Vandersmissen
Marketing Manager, Budweiser & Bud Light UK: Jessie Landers
Senior Brand Manager, Budweiser: Georgia Doe