Authenticity Meets Sustainability: How Revolt and Anthesis Are Redefining Brand Purpose

Alex, tell us about that moment when Anthesis came calling, and you had that opportunity to move your business onto a whole new level.

Alex Lewis: In a way, it feels like the end of a chapter. Pete (Bardell, co-founder) and I were chatting at the beginning of last year, and one thing on our minds was the growth of the business. With the appointment of our first MD, our roles as founders were evolving. We saw great potential in the US market, especially as we were gearing up to open our inaugural office there. While it didn't necessarily grant us more autonomy, there was definitely a shift emotionally. Beyond the strategic implications, it marked the end of our initial chapter. That's what kickstarted our discussions with Anthesis.

Stuart, how does Revolt fill a gap in your service portfolio?

Stuart McLachlan: Ten years ago, Anthesis emerged from a decade of frustration, fuelled by my belief that humanity would confront its greatest transformation, akin to the challenge of climate change. Within my industry, I witnessed the frustration of fragmented sustainability efforts.

A pivotal issue contributing to this fragmentation was the absence of a bold, cohesive organisational purpose—a North Star guiding our direction; sustainability initiatives often faltered, intensifying the call for meaningful action.

So we decided to start something new to address that. We embraced robust scientific research, yet acknowledged its insufficiency in driving change alone; we merged breadth and depth to devise propositions for our clients that exceeded market expectations.

Now under Revolt's leadership, we can engage with the market at an elevated level, harnessing our collective expertise to enact change.

So how will Revolt be brought into the Anthesis proposition?

McLachlan: We're not in the business of amalgamating companies into a shapeless whole; that's not our approach.

Instead, we embrace the recognition of diverse identities. Each facet of our business, whether technical or digital, will naturally cultivate its own distinct culture, separate from that of Revolt. Our strength lies in the diversity of cultures, which we proudly celebrate. Operating across 23 countries, we encounter a rich tapestry of geographical and regional nuances—from Catalonia to Stockholm to Shanghai to Abu Dhabi, and beyond. This diversity enriches our work, which is not just about discussion but about tangible delivery, tailored to local cultures and languages.

However, there's a crucial need for a unifying force. We adhere to the principle of unity in essentials, delineated by our vision, values, purpose, and strategy. This is where convergence is essential. Gradually, this process will culminate in a unified brand. It's a journey of evolution that we're committed to, whilst recognising the inherent value in the Revolt brand. We must undertake a meticulous process to amalgamate the essence of Anthesis with that of Revolt, ensuring we preserve and enhance both brands' value.

Lewis: Pete and I swiftly embraced the vision for Anthesis and became excited about shaping its brand, as we'll soon become part owners. Our enthusiasm stems from the broader service spectrum and the skills we bring from Revolt's journey. We quickly grasped this evolution.

However, internally, we must remain mindful as not everyone fully perceives Anthesis's potential; awareness is growing weekly. Anthesis's appeal lies in offering a blend of autonomy and structure, unlike scenarios where private equity drives autonomy. Our plan involves distilling Revolt's essence into Anthesis, though not necessarily under the Revolt brand within the next year or two.

Our challenge is familiarising staff, talent and the CMO community with the Anthesis brand. In the interim, there's work to be done in showcasing Anthesis's evolution into a company that attracts creatives, strategists, and CMOs alike. The emotional journey involves letting go of a highly successful business, one in which we hold the largest stake, and a venture that was personally meaningful. It wasn't merely a commercial endeavour; it held personal significance for us.

But while there is obviously a change, it's not so much about giving things up as it is about embracing new opportunities to collaborate with different people. While there is a relinquishment of certain aspects of autonomy, it's seen through the lens of excitement in working with new skill sets and expanding our footprint. We now have the chance to embed the rigour we've always strived for in our work, while also tapping into fresh inspiration. It's different, but it's exciting.

In what ways do you anticipate the merger will enhance your collective ability to adapt to evolving industry trends and meet the changing needs of your clients?

McLachlan: We believe we're witnessing the end of an era, where many established models and systems are proving to be dysfunctional. Our clients are confronting the reality that they must embark on a transformative journey with their businesses. This demands a new breed of leadership, one that is inspirational and pioneering. To bring their assets and stakeholders along, they must forge connections, establish a clear purpose, and communicate effectively. It's essential to grasp the entire value chain, not just traditional customer and supply chain dynamics.

This shift necessitates a different skill set, blending scientific rigour with emotional intelligence. We're enthusiastic about this paradigm shift, as it aligns with our vision for business. We see ourselves as assembling the pieces of a puzzle, ensuring the right image is on the lid and the correct pieces are in the box. We're committed to supporting our clients every step of the way on this journey, navigating through regulatory challenges towards value creation. And maybe we can inspire others by showcasing the path to success.

Lewis: Looking back 15 to 20 years, we can discern the seeds of digital transformation beginning to take root. It's a fascinating parallel to the current landscape as we collaborate with Anthesis. The prospect is undeniably thrilling, albeit intricately complex, necessitating expert guidance. Recognising the inherent value is paramount.

In the industry, agencies embraced this shift, while individuals ventured into their own initiatives. But, the most successful partners in digital transformation were those offering end-to-end solutions, seamlessly blending scientific rigour with creative innovation to see how it all stitches together.

They also understood how to tailor the value proposition to different audiences amidst shifting demographics, financial challenges, and heightened scrutiny. This calls for holistic solutions that carefully marry these elements. As we forge ahead, we're strategically positioning ourselves to meet these demands, acknowledging the analytical recognition of our progress in this direction.

What advice would you give now to a budding entrepreneur, who's thinking of launching their own agency?

Lewis: Be passionate about what you want to do. Don't chase it solely for financial gain or attention. If you're discontent with your current job or salary, that shouldn't be the driving force. I left a job I enjoyed with great colleagues, but that wasn't my motivation. Pursue something because you believe you can contribute to building an amazing business. Be ready for intense and hard work because you're gonna have to roll up your sleeves throughout that journey.