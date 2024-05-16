Jude Bellingham Brings The Energy for Lucozade in ‘Football x Renovators’

Elise Seibold, marketing director at Lucozade said: "Our new platform ‘Bring the Energy’ is all about powering people to bring their all to the things they care about and we couldn’t think of anyone better to express this than Jude Bellingham. He is a generational talent and an extremely grounded athlete with an extraordinary determination to express himself and leave it all on the pitch. Lucozade has been fuelling Jude as an athlete for many years throughout his professional career with the England team and we couldn’t be more excited for everyone to watch him in action in our new campaign.”

Lucozade has an extensive history of working with British football icons, with a long-standing partnership with the Football Association – the men’s and women’s teams – and having also previously collaborated with John Barnes and Steven Gerrard. As the future face of English football and with impressive records and silverware already to his name, Jude Bellingham perfectly embodies the brand’s rallying cry to ‘Bring the Energy’. This latest partnership further strengthens Lucozade’s association with football and in particular, its focus on nurturing next generation talent.

Jude Bellingham commented: “My brother and I used to watch our dad play football and I always remember him having one in his hand. So to now be working with such an iconic brand is massive for me – I’m looking forward to Bringing the Energy with them this summer and beyond!”

The ‘Football x Renovators’ spot features a group of friends ready to have a kick about on their local pitch, only to find it's in the middle of being renovated by a group of volunteers installing an artistic mural. The two groups engage in a high-skilled match, showcasing their ability and passion on the pitch, fuelled by Lucozade. The ad is an extension of the new campaign that launched with a group of Basketballers and Northern Soulers that ‘Bring the Energy’ to their local sports hall. As with the first, this second spot was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue.

Richard Brim, chief creative officer at adam&eveDDB said: “It’s great to continue the long legacy of Lucozade collaborating with national icons, this second spot is designed to build on the momentum of the first and energise the nation going into the summer of sport.”

The scenes were intricately choreographed by former professional footballer Pep Centaño from Film Sport and awarded choreographer Supple Nam, ensuring perfect synergy between football skills and those of the renovators. The choreography highlights Jude’s outstanding football talent, showing how he runs with pace and identifies the perfect pass. Jude’s presence and infectious energy on the pitch is the perfect embodiment of Lucozade, showing how it brings out the best in everyday people, whatever their passion.

The music is a British re-recording of the American track ‘Roll Call’, reflecting Lucozade’s iconic British heritage. Footballers were also street casted, ensuring authenticity and showcasing new talent.

Lucozade's new pack designs and visual identity can be seen throughout the ad, with the brand’s new logo painted within the mural. Another key branding moment is the use once again of the brand sonic logo, this time brought to life by the renovator performing Bellingham’s iconic celebration.

Following its launch on TV, VOD, YouTube and Social, the ad will be programmed around key games to drive engagement and association for the Lucozade brand across the nation.