Jude Bellingham Brings The Energy for Lucozade in ‘Football x Renovators’
The latest ad featuring the England star was crafted by adam&eve ddb
16 May 2024
Marking the second installment of Lucozade's 'Bring the Energy' campaign, England star Jude Bellingham features as the brand's newest athlete in ‘Football x Renovators’. Created by adam&eveDDB and in the build-up to Britain’s summer of sport, the spot is the second film to debut Lucozade’s ‘Bring the Energy’ campaign – a major new brand platform and rallying call that shows how Lucozade helps people to rise to the challenge and move with energy in the moments that matter to them.
Launched in April, the platform marks the brand’s biggest launch in its 97-year history.
Elise Seibold, marketing director at Lucozade said: "Our new platform ‘Bring the Energy’ is all about powering people to bring their all to the things they care about and we couldn’t think of anyone better to express this than Jude Bellingham. He is a generational talent and an extremely grounded athlete with an extraordinary determination to express himself and leave it all on the pitch. Lucozade has been fuelling Jude as an athlete for many years throughout his professional career with the England team and we couldn’t be more excited for everyone to watch him in action in our new campaign.”
Lucozade has an extensive history of working with British football icons, with a long-standing partnership with the Football Association – the men’s and women’s teams – and having also previously collaborated with John Barnes and Steven Gerrard. As the future face of English football and with impressive records and silverware already to his name, Jude Bellingham perfectly embodies the brand’s rallying cry to ‘Bring the Energy’. This latest partnership further strengthens Lucozade’s association with football and in particular, its focus on nurturing next generation talent.
Jude Bellingham commented: “My brother and I used to watch our dad play football and I always remember him having one in his hand. So to now be working with such an iconic brand is massive for me – I’m looking forward to Bringing the Energy with them this summer and beyond!”
The ‘Football x Renovators’ spot features a group of friends ready to have a kick about on their local pitch, only to find it's in the middle of being renovated by a group of volunteers installing an artistic mural. The two groups engage in a high-skilled match, showcasing their ability and passion on the pitch, fuelled by Lucozade. The ad is an extension of the new campaign that launched with a group of Basketballers and Northern Soulers that ‘Bring the Energy’ to their local sports hall. As with the first, this second spot was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue.
Richard Brim, chief creative officer at adam&eveDDB said: “It’s great to continue the long legacy of Lucozade collaborating with national icons, this second spot is designed to build on the momentum of the first and energise the nation going into the summer of sport.”
The scenes were intricately choreographed by former professional footballer Pep Centaño from Film Sport and awarded choreographer Supple Nam, ensuring perfect synergy between football skills and those of the renovators. The choreography highlights Jude’s outstanding football talent, showing how he runs with pace and identifies the perfect pass. Jude’s presence and infectious energy on the pitch is the perfect embodiment of Lucozade, showing how it brings out the best in everyday people, whatever their passion.
The music is a British re-recording of the American track ‘Roll Call’, reflecting Lucozade’s iconic British heritage. Footballers were also street casted, ensuring authenticity and showcasing new talent.
Lucozade's new pack designs and visual identity can be seen throughout the ad, with the brand’s new logo painted within the mural. Another key branding moment is the use once again of the brand sonic logo, this time brought to life by the renovator performing Bellingham’s iconic celebration.
Following its launch on TV, VOD, YouTube and Social, the ad will be programmed around key games to drive engagement and association for the Lucozade brand across the nation.
Credits
Client: Lucozade
Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB
Project: Bring the Energy: Football x Renovators
Lucozade
Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, SBFE: François Bazini
Marketing Director SBF GB&I: Elise Seibold
Head of Core Brand, Strategy & Innovation, Lucozade: Holly Fergusson
Head of Core Brand Expansion & Execution, Lucozade: Roxana Parvizi
Creative Planning Advisor: Michel Sara
Adam&EveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Directors: Christian Sewell & Andy McAnnaney
Art Director: Christian Sewell
Copywriter: Andy McAnnaney
Social Creative: Molly Johnstone
CEO: Miranda Hipwell
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Head of Planning: Will Grundy
Senior Planner: Jack Gilbert
Head of Production: Nikki Cramphorn
Agency Producer: Sally Patterson
Creative Director of Design: Chris Chapman
Project Manager: Linda-Aileen Macfarlane
Chief Client Officer: Sam LeCoeur
Managing Partner: Mike Stern
Business Director: Cicely Milsom & Sam Perez
Account Director: Lily Henry
Account Manager: Sophie Eyre
Account Executive: Archie Elson
Legal: Tom Campbell
Production Company:
Production Company: Rogue
Director: Sam Brown & Joe Connor
DoP: David Proctor & Harry Wheeler
Managing Director: Kate Taylor
Producer: Polly Ruskin & Fred Bonham Carter
Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini
Choreography: Supple Nam
Audio Production: Factory
Sound Engineer: Ant Moore
Sound Engineer: Jack Hallett
Sound Producer: Beth Massey
Editor: Ellie Johnson at Ten Three
Music Supervisor: Leland
Music Track: Roll Call
Music Master / Publisher: Carlin Music Delaware, LLC
Composers: Tedra Wilson / Marquis Gasque / Terry Wedington Jr
Artist: TSU Terry, Mighty Mark, TT The Artist, Cartell Green Brown
Post Production Company: Untold Studios
Shoot Supervisors: Ben Cronin & Alex Grey
Creative Director: Ben Cronin
VFX Supervisor: Alex Grey
VFX Artist:
Tom Humphrey
Jess Kavasoglu
James Primhak
Kerim Camdzic
Colourist: Julien Alary
Colour Assistant: Malin Imerslund
Executive Producer: Ian Berry
Producer: George Reid
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Partnerships Agency: Wasserman
Sonic Branding Agency: Sonicbrand
Brand Design Agency: Pearlfisher
Agency PR: Persuasion Communications