Lucozade relaunch calls on nation to 'Bring the Energy'

The 'Bring the Energy' campaign launches with a TV spot 'Basketball x Northern Soul', which sees a basketball team and a group of Northern Soul dancers rock up to a sports hall to find it’s been double booked. Choreographed by Supple Nam, the two groups give it their all and we see a collision of energies as a balletic masterpiece unfolds. The basketball players’ and dancers’ moves combine and seamlessly mirror each other, to highlight how Lucozade helps people find their form. Our cast featured globally recognised Northern Soul talent and UK Dunk Champion, putting the spotlight on real British talent.

The spot was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue, the acclaimed director behind music videos for Jay-Z and Adele. It will air on TV and online from 11 April, with further campaign activity to follow.

As part of the masterbrand refresh, a new visual identity and packaging redesign (including Lucozade's arc and wordmark) has begun to roll out across the brand’s entire range, created by Pearlfisher. Lucozade's revitalised brand assets are showcased in the TV ad, which also marks the debut of the brand's first-ever sonic logo. Sonicbrand, in conjunction with adam&eveDDB, developed Lucozade’s first ever sonic logo bringing a positive and energising sound, designed to work seamlessly alongside the dynamic upward motion of the brand's new animated logo.

Elise Seibold, Marketing Director at Suntory Beverage & Food noted: “The core of this campaign is to celebrate the pure and uncomplicated joy of bringing your everything to the thing you are passionate about. We want audiences to resonate with the energy that they see on screen and what it means to feel on form. Bring The Energy highlights how our brand is always there to keep the motivation and movement going.”

Rick Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB said: “This is a huge moment for Lucozade; BRING THE ENERGY is a brilliant brand platform that ignites real passion and positivity. This campaign is all about everyone bringing their all and more - we couldn’t be happier with how it’s come to life.”

The media was handled by EssenceMediacom.