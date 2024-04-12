Lucozade relaunch calls on nation to 'Bring the Energy'
The major campaign and brand platform, created by adam&eveDDB, marks Lucozade's biggest relaunch in its history
12 April 2024
Lucozade and adam&eveDDB have unveiled a major campaign and brand platform bringing together Lucozade’s iconic Energy and Sport drinks for the first time in the brand’s 97-year-history.
The new masterbrand platform, 'Bring the Energy' is a rallying call that shows how Lucozade helps people to rise to the challenge and to move with energy in the moments that matter to them. It is designed to shape every facet of Lucozade’s business and marks a significant organisational shift for the iconic British drinks brand.
The unifying brand platform was developed following thousands of hours of ‘Gemba’ research - a specialist Japanese method introduced by parent company Suntory, which involves intensive consumer listening and interviews at the earliest stages of product and strategy development. Conducted over two years, this research defined a deep understanding of the target audience; the differentiated value Lucozade provides and uncovered the simple truth that consumers see Lucozade as one brand with multiple different products.
The 'Bring the Energy' campaign launches with a TV spot 'Basketball x Northern Soul', which sees a basketball team and a group of Northern Soul dancers rock up to a sports hall to find it’s been double booked. Choreographed by Supple Nam, the two groups give it their all and we see a collision of energies as a balletic masterpiece unfolds. The basketball players’ and dancers’ moves combine and seamlessly mirror each other, to highlight how Lucozade helps people find their form. Our cast featured globally recognised Northern Soul talent and UK Dunk Champion, putting the spotlight on real British talent.
The spot was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue, the acclaimed director behind music videos for Jay-Z and Adele. It will air on TV and online from 11 April, with further campaign activity to follow.
As part of the masterbrand refresh, a new visual identity and packaging redesign (including Lucozade's arc and wordmark) has begun to roll out across the brand’s entire range, created by Pearlfisher. Lucozade's revitalised brand assets are showcased in the TV ad, which also marks the debut of the brand's first-ever sonic logo. Sonicbrand, in conjunction with adam&eveDDB, developed Lucozade’s first ever sonic logo bringing a positive and energising sound, designed to work seamlessly alongside the dynamic upward motion of the brand's new animated logo.
Elise Seibold, Marketing Director at Suntory Beverage & Food noted: “The core of this campaign is to celebrate the pure and uncomplicated joy of bringing your everything to the thing you are passionate about. We want audiences to resonate with the energy that they see on screen and what it means to feel on form. Bring The Energy highlights how our brand is always there to keep the motivation and movement going.”
Rick Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB said: “This is a huge moment for Lucozade; BRING THE ENERGY is a brilliant brand platform that ignites real passion and positivity. This campaign is all about everyone bringing their all and more - we couldn’t be happier with how it’s come to life.”
The media was handled by EssenceMediacom.
Credits
Client: Lucozade
Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB
Project: Bring the Energy: Basketball x Northern Soul
Lucozade
Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, SBFE: François Bazini
Marketing Director SBF GB&I: Elise Seibold
Head of Core Brand, Strategy & Innovation, Lucozade: Holly Fergusson
Head of Core Brand Expansion & Execution, Lucozade: Roxana Parvizi
Creative Planning Advisor: Michel Sara
Adam&EveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Directors: Christian Sewell & Andy McAnnaney
Art Director: Christian Sewell
Copywriter: Andy McAnnaney
CEO: Miranda Hipwell
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Head of Planning: Will Grundy
Senior Planner: Jack Gilbert
Head of Production: Nikki Cramphorn
Agency Producer: Sally Patterson
Creative Director of Design: Chris Chapman
Project Manager: Linda-Aileen Macfarlane
Chief Client Officer: Sam LeCoeur
Managing Partner: Mike Stern
Business Director: Cicely Milsom & Sam Perez
Account Director: Lily Henry
Account Manager: Sophie Eyre
Account Executive: Archie Elson
Legal: Tom Campbell
Production Company:
Production Company: Rogue Films
Director: Sam Brown
DoP: Harry Wheeler
Managing Director: Kate Taylor
Producer: Polly Ruskin
Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini
Choreography: Supple Nam
Audio Production: Factory
Sound Engineer: Ant Moore
Sound Engineer: Jack Hallett
Sound Producer: Beth Massey
Editor: Ellie Johnson at Ten Three
Music Supervisor: Leland
Music Track: Roll Call
Music Master / Publisher: Carlin Music Delaware, LLC
Composers: Tedra Wilson / Marquis Gasque / Terry Wedington Jr
Artist: TSU Terry, Mighty Mark, TT The Artist, Cartell Green Brown
Post Production Company: Untold Studios
Shoot Supervisors: Ben Cronin & Alex Grey
Creative Director: Ben Cronin
VFX Supervisor: Alex Grey
VFX Artist:
● Tom Humphrey
● Jess Kavasoglu
● James Primhak
● Kerim Camdzic
Colourist: Julien Alary
Colour Assistant: Malin Imerslund
Executive Producer: Ian Berry
Producer: George Reid
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Sonic Branding Agency: Sonicbrand
Brand Design Agency: Pearlfisher
PR Agency: Persuasion