Lucozade relaunch calls on nation to 'Bring the Energy'

The major campaign and brand platform, created by adam&eveDDB, marks Lucozade's biggest relaunch in its history

By creative salon

12 April 2024

Lucozade and adam&eveDDB have unveiled a major campaign and brand platform bringing together Lucozade’s iconic Energy and Sport drinks for the first time in the brand’s 97-year-history.

The new masterbrand platform, 'Bring the Energy' is a rallying call that shows how Lucozade helps people to rise to the challenge and to move with energy in the moments that matter to them. It is designed to shape every facet of Lucozade’s business and marks a significant organisational shift for the iconic British drinks brand.

The unifying brand platform was developed following thousands of hours of ‘Gemba’ research - a specialist Japanese method introduced by parent company Suntory, which involves intensive consumer listening and interviews at the earliest stages of product and strategy development. Conducted over two years, this research defined a deep understanding of the target audience; the differentiated value Lucozade provides and uncovered the simple truth that consumers see Lucozade as one brand with multiple different products.

The 'Bring the Energy' campaign launches with a TV spot 'Basketball x Northern Soul', which sees a basketball team and a group of Northern Soul dancers rock up to a sports hall to find it’s been double booked. Choreographed by Supple Nam, the two groups give it their all and we see a collision of energies as a balletic masterpiece unfolds. The basketball players’ and dancers’ moves combine and seamlessly mirror each other, to highlight how Lucozade helps people find their form. Our cast featured globally recognised Northern Soul talent and UK Dunk Champion, putting the spotlight on real British talent.

The spot was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue, the acclaimed director behind music videos for Jay-Z and Adele. It will air on TV and online from 11 April, with further campaign activity to follow.

As part of the masterbrand refresh, a new visual identity and packaging redesign (including Lucozade's arc and wordmark) has begun to roll out across the brand’s entire range, created by Pearlfisher. Lucozade's revitalised brand assets are showcased in the TV ad, which also marks the debut of the brand's first-ever sonic logo. Sonicbrand, in conjunction with adam&eveDDB, developed Lucozade’s first ever sonic logo bringing a positive and energising sound, designed to work seamlessly alongside the dynamic upward motion of the brand's new animated logo.

Elise Seibold, Marketing Director at Suntory Beverage & Food noted: “The core of this campaign is to celebrate the pure and uncomplicated joy of bringing your everything to the thing you are passionate about. We want audiences to resonate with the energy that they see on screen and what it means to feel on form. Bring The Energy highlights how our brand is always there to keep the motivation and movement going.”

Rick Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB said: “This is a huge moment for Lucozade; BRING THE ENERGY is a brilliant brand platform that ignites real passion and positivity. This campaign is all about everyone bringing their all and more - we couldn’t be happier with how it’s come to life.”

The media was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Credits

Client: Lucozade

Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB

Project: Bring the Energy: Basketball x Northern Soul

Lucozade

Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, SBFE: François Bazini

Marketing Director SBF GB&I: Elise Seibold

Head of Core Brand, Strategy & Innovation, Lucozade: Holly Fergusson

Head of Core Brand Expansion & Execution, Lucozade: Roxana Parvizi

Creative Planning Advisor: Michel Sara

Adam&EveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Directors: Christian Sewell & Andy McAnnaney

Art Director: Christian Sewell

Copywriter: Andy McAnnaney

CEO: Miranda Hipwell

Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley

Head of Planning: Will Grundy

Senior Planner: Jack Gilbert

Head of Production: Nikki Cramphorn

Agency Producer: Sally Patterson

Creative Director of Design: Chris Chapman

Project Manager: Linda-Aileen Macfarlane

Chief Client Officer: Sam LeCoeur

Managing Partner: Mike Stern

Business Director: Cicely Milsom & Sam Perez

Account Director: Lily Henry

Account Manager: Sophie Eyre

Account Executive: Archie Elson

Legal: Tom Campbell

Production Company:

Production Company: Rogue Films

Director: Sam Brown

DoP: Harry Wheeler

Managing Director: Kate Taylor

Producer: Polly Ruskin

Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini

Choreography: Supple Nam

Audio Production: Factory

Sound Engineer: Ant Moore

Sound Engineer: Jack Hallett

Sound Producer: Beth Massey

Editor: Ellie Johnson at Ten Three

Music Supervisor: Leland

Music Track: Roll Call

Music Master / Publisher: Carlin Music Delaware, LLC

Composers: Tedra Wilson / Marquis Gasque / Terry Wedington Jr

Artist: TSU Terry, Mighty Mark, TT The Artist, Cartell Green Brown

Post Production Company: Untold Studios

Shoot Supervisors: Ben Cronin & Alex Grey

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisor: Alex Grey

VFX Artist:

● Tom Humphrey

● Jess Kavasoglu

● James Primhak

● Kerim Camdzic

Colourist: Julien Alary

Colour Assistant: Malin Imerslund

Executive Producer: Ian Berry

Producer: George Reid

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Sonic Branding Agency: Sonicbrand

Brand Design Agency: Pearlfisher

PR Agency: Persuasion

