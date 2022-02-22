Lucozade collaborates with iconic fashion house

The partnership was created by adam&EveDDB and coincides with London Fashion Week

By Creative Salon

22 February 2022

Lucozade has announced a collaboration with iconic fashion house Sports Banger to launch a bespoke clothing range of T-shifts and tracksuits set to be previewed during Sports Banger’s fashion show during London Fashion Week (February 18-22).

The partnership, with creative by adam&eveDDB, will feature Lucozade branding and fifty limited edition items will be available to buy from the Sports Banger website.

Adam&eveDDB worked with Sports Banger to create social assets around the event, including content showcasing key moments in the build-up to, and during the show, followed by a chat with Jonny Banger afterwards.

Jonny Banger said: “Lucozade is an authentic, iconic brand at the heart of British culture. With its shared desire to give back to the community, this is a collaboration I’ve always wanted to make happen. I’m looking forward to future creative, collaborative projects together.”

Matt Riches, head of partnerships at Lucozade, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to bring Jonny’s vision and creativity to our brand. We are proud of the place Lucozade holds in culture today and this collaboration was a really exciting way to introduce our brand to a new audience. Partnerships like this help us unlock the potential in people, culture and communities now and in the future."

Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell, creative directors at adam&eveDDB, added: “Sports Banger is an iconic British brand. Everything they do, whether that’s fashion, music or art spreads positive energy. So this collaboration with Lucozade is a perfect partnership. As long-time fans of Sports Banger, Jonny and his crew, and the positive impact they’ve had on society, it was great to be able to support Sports Banger’s latest project.”

