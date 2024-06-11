British Heart Foundation Pay Tribute To Young Football Fans
Teaming up with Saatchi & Saatchi, the UK-wide mural campaign ''Til I Died' honours young football fans who tragically lost to heart disease, while debunking preconceptions
11 June 2024
Ahead of the kick off of the UEFA Euros 2024, Saatchi & Saatchi has worked with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to create a new project that commemorates the lives of 12 young football fans whose lives were tragically ended by heart disease.
The work marks a broader campaign to emphasise the critical need for heart research funding by spotlighting the unfulfilled dreams and aspirations of those affected.
The poignant campaign, entitled ‘Til I Died’, is built on the insight that the nation is largely unaware of the devastating effect heart disease has on young people, and aims to shift the perception and raise awareness that it can strike anybody regardless of age. Launching across the UK from 11 June, the campaign leads with 12 individual murals hand-painted by OOH production agency, Grand Visual.
Damion Mower, director of brand at British Heart Foundation (BHF) said: “Our new campaign is a powerful reminder of the impact of sudden cardiac death. Behind every mural is a family who have lost a loved one too soon, and our teams at the BHF have worked closely and sensitively with them to ensure their relatives are remembered in a touching way. We thank our creative partners at Saatchi for their sensitivity and care in portraying the stories through the campaign creatives. We are truly thankful to the families who have agreed to remember their loved ones to help us urgently raise awareness and funds towards research into heart and circulatory diseases.”
The murals are located in the hometowns of the 12 football fans, and have been painted in Birmingham, Cardiff, Chesterfield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Southampton. Saatchi and Saatchi worked closely with media agency PHD and Grand Visual to secure the purchase of the 12 mural locations. The campaign will also extend across social and radio with bespoke executions highlighting the urgency of research funding to end heart disease.
Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “There’s no words from me that can speak adequately for this work. It speaks for itself and for the twelve young lives lost to heart conditions each week. Crafted sensitively and respectfully in partnership with our amazing clients and the families of our young people. A huge thank you to them… I hope we raise a ton of money to fund lifesaving research.”
The choice to honour 12 individuals stemmed from the insight that 12 young lives are tragically lost to sudden cardiac death every single week in the UK. Each of the young people depicted, all passionate football fans, had their promising futures cut short, leaving behind shattered dreams and unfulfilled aspirations ‘Til They Died.
By launching days before the start of the UEFA Euros 2024, the creative work aims to highlight the young people and their love for football at a time when the whole nation will be excited to see their country play.
The work was created by Pete Loulianou and Ollie Agius. Media was handled by PHD.
