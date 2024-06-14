British Gas Claims it's 'Powering Home Fans' For This Summer Of Sport

Delivered with agency partners T&Pm and OMD UK, the campaign launches during the Scotland v Germany Euros opener, with a 60-second TV film.

The spot opens on Team GB and ParalympicsGB superstars Tom Daley, Katarina-Johnson-Thompson and Alfie Hewett in front of what looks like the Eiffel Tower, before panning to reveal they’re in fact in front of Crystal Palace Tower in London. Sports commentators take viewers through the action as the film cuts around the UK, showing Brits excitedly getting ready to enjoy the summer of sport together. Ellie Simmonds makes a cameo appearance as the ultimate home fan, enjoying the action with her friends in true champion style.

Alongside TV, the multi-channel campaign celebrates the UK’s home fans across high-impact OOH, radio, press, digital and social, designed to reach the nation at large. To celebrate the partnership during this momentous summer of sport, British Gas will be giving away tickets to the Olympic and Paralympic Games through their social channels, customer communications and a partnership with Global radio across Heart and Capital.

Andy Freeman, marketing director, British Gas said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the Brits’ favourite sporting events, and with almost 60% of the nation planning to watch the Games at home with family and friends, we wanted to showcase the unifying joy that sports can bring to people. We’re proud of the genuine impact our Team GB and ParalympicsGB partnership is already having in local communities across the UK, and we can’t wait to drive further positive change through this brilliant long-term partnership.

British Gas continues its mission to use the power of sport to drive positive change in communities by giving school children the chance to get a taste of the games. In a partnership with Heart FM, they’re running a competition for three schools to win a Games-themed sports day with special appearances from Team GB and ParalympicsGB stars and Heart radio presenters, building on the Get Set programme, launched in January, to reach 1m school children and families to educate and inspire on how we can get to Net Zero. With this and much more to come, British Gas are committed to making a positive difference in local communities across the UK.

Matt Moreland & Chris Clarke, group creative directors at T&Pm continued: “Think it’s fair to say the majority of us Brits won’t be going to Paris. Instead, we’ll be enjoying the Olympics and Paralympics from places like Preston or Plymouth. In this campaign we wanted to recognise that, by heroing all the home fans who'll be cheering Team GB and ParalympicsGB on from good old Blighty. And to also remind those preparing hundreds of burgers and quadruple screening all the events, that British Gas are always here to support them. Just in case they hit any hurdles during the games - such as a flipping power cut.”

