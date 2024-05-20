Paralympic Committee challenges perceptions ahead of Paris 2024

The striking 60-second TV spot - a collaborative effort between adam&eveDDB New York and London - cuts through the condescending tropes, showcasing the Paralympic Games for what it truly is: a high-performance sporting event, serving as an arena for preeminent athletes to exhibit their fierce sporting talent and compete against the best.

Starting in a dream-like animated world where athletes run, jump, fence, and paddle, we see loveable characters travelling hand-in-hand through a fantastical Paris. They frolic among fluffy clouds, flowers, and bright colours, all set to the sound of Paul McCartney’s anthem, “We All Stand Together”.

This saccharine picture of the Paralympics is then suddenly shattered as British Paralympic taekwondo athlete Amy Truesdale is kicked in the chest and crashes to the mat - the message comes across loud and clear, “They’re not playing games”. The animated world is then juxtaposed with the harsh reality of competitive sports as we experience the grunts, clashes, sweat, and triumphs of the true athletes that the Paralympians really are.

The campaign breaks on 20 May to mark the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It launches online on the International Paralympic Committee’s owned channels, and will roll out globally in up to 185 countries and territories, across TV, online, and social, thanks to the support of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Media Rights Holders, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

Cain&abelDDB worked on all global adaptations of the campaign, delivering over 140 assets across nine different languages for TV, online, and social. Audio described and subtitled versions will be produced in English to ensure accessibility for all.

The film was directed by Sam Gainsborough via BlinkInk.

Craig Spence, chief brand and communications from the International Paralympic Committee said: “Over the last 75 years, Para sport has grown from a small gathering of injured war veterans to the Paralympic Games becoming the world’s third largest sporting event watched by billions of TV viewers. But despite its stratospheric growth there are many who still see the Paralympics as first and foremost an idyllic event where the athletes are just carefree and happy to be there. Adam&eveDDB’s new film debunks this myth in the most fun and creative way possible.”

Richard Brim, global chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB added: “We’re super proud of this piece of work for the International Paralympics Committee out of New York with strategic support from London. When people talk about the athletes taking part in the Olympics, they tend to talk about them competing and yet when they talk about them taking part in the Paralympics, they talk more about them participating. What is that about?”

Credits

IPC - The Paralympic Dream

Client: International Paralympic Committee

Campaign Name: The Paralympic Dream

International Paralympic Committee

Craig Spence - Chief Brand and Communications Officer

Gisella Duarte - Senior Brand Manager

Mariel Avalos - Marketing & Rights Activation Manager

adam&eveDDB New York & London

Richard Brim - Chief Creative Officer

Daniel Bonder - Executive Creative Director

David Brown - Executive Creative Director

Chris Brailey - Associate Creative Director

Rafa Oliveira - Associate Creative Director

Abbie Noon - Head of Integrated Production

Jonny Weiss - Executive Producer

Kayla Rudess - Associate Producer

Martin Beverley - Chief Strategy Officer

Roisin Mulroney - Planning Director

Liora Ingram - Senior Planner

Kimmy Harvey - Head of Project Management & Operations

Riley Bourbon - Associate Program Director

Miranda Hipwell - CEO (adam&eveDDB London)

Caroline Winterton - CEO (adam&eveDDB NYC)

Sam LeCoeur - Chief Client Officer

James Rowe - Managing Director

Tejen Shah - Account Director

Zahra Ahmed - Account Manager

Esme St Clair - Account Manager

Matthew Friday - Head of Business Affairs

Emily Eshelby - Business Affairs Manager

Niko Brown - Head of adam&eve studios NYC

Tommy Lombardi - Studio Manager

Melinda Pinecone - Senior Editor

Mark Smith - Senior Editor

Leo Pellegrini - Junior Designer

cain&abelDDB

Marie Vivent - Producer (localization)

Dylan Hughes - Producer (localization)

Ludovica Melica - Executive Producer of Adaptation

Can Yagan –Editor

Yasmine Lahouag - Editor

Stuart Moore – Head of QC

Chloe Maudsley - Senior QC Operator

Gemma Hughes – Asset Manager

James Pyne - QC & Assets Operator

Alysha Seth – Junior QC Operator

Production Company: Blinkink

Sam Gainsborough - Director

Josef Byrne - Executive Producer

Alex Halley - Head of Production

Gareth Owen - Producer

Charlotte Herbert - Production Manager

Ewa Luzco - Concept Artist

Character Designers - May Taraud, Bárbara Oliveira

Matte Painters - Clement Danveu, Romy Yao, Tiago Camilliari, Olga Sokal, Gabriel Nagypal

Daniel Quirke - Researcher/Editor

Sarah Jane Jones - 1st AD

Joe Gainsborough - DOP

Alex Coleborn - 1st Camera Assist

Georgie Brown - 2nd Camera Assist

Ian Stevens - Gaffer

Charlotte Stevens - Spark

Rayner Cunniffe - HMU

Wren Gin - Runner

Talent

Amy Truesdale - Athlete

Andrew Deer - Coach

2D Animation

Reg Isaac - Lead 2D Animator

Animators - Yagiz Misirli, Tugrul Tiryaki, Laura Nailor, Andrea Simonti, Marc Valls, Weiden Wong

2D FX Animation - George Johnson

Katie Spangenburg - Clean Up Lead

Clean Up - Richard Smithson, Krisi Zhupali, Simona Mehandzhieva, Sameera Joshi, Karolin Spangenburg, Gerry Gallego, Denise Dean, Joe Cheng, Saffron Lea Mackie

Andrew Khroskavani - Lead Compositor

Compositing - Simone Ghilardotti, Stephen Mcnally, Luca Schenato

Rendering - Mirko Jankovic

Chris (William) Morrell - Editor

Music and Music Licensing

Music - “We All Stand Together” by Paul McCartney

Leland - Music Supervision

Toby Williams - Director & Music Supervisor

Cabin - Edit

Dusten Zimmerman - Editor

Maura Kent, Joe Carugati - Assistant Editor

Lynne Mannino - Producer

Michelle Dorsch - Head of Production

Maggie Meade - Managing Partner

Wave Studios - Sound Design

Aaron Reynolds - Executive Creative Director + Supervising Sound Designer and Mixer

Isaac Matus - Sound Designer and Mixer

Vicky Ferraro - Executive Producer

Eleni Giannopoulos - Audio Post Producer

Austin Ferreira, Xander Zooi - Transfer Engineer

CHEAT - Color Grade

Mikael Nakkas - Producer

Karol Cybulski - Colourist

Parliament - Finishing

Keith Sullivan, Miles Essmiller - Creative Team

Anna Kravstov, Kate Matos - Production Team