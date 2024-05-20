Paralympic Committee challenges perceptions ahead of Paris 2024
‘The Paralympic Dream’ was created by adam&eveDDB
20 May 2024
Adam&eveDDB has dispelled harmful misconceptions about the Paralympic Games in its empowering campaign for the International Paralympic Committee titled, ‘The Paralympic Dream’. In an effort to drive global viewership for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the campaign dismisses the conventional idea that the Paralympics is primarily about bringing together persons with disabilities to participate in joyous sporting harmony, instead emphasising all the impressive athleticism and edge-of-your-seat competition that takes place during the event.
The striking 60-second TV spot - a collaborative effort between adam&eveDDB New York and London - cuts through the condescending tropes, showcasing the Paralympic Games for what it truly is: a high-performance sporting event, serving as an arena for preeminent athletes to exhibit their fierce sporting talent and compete against the best.
Starting in a dream-like animated world where athletes run, jump, fence, and paddle, we see loveable characters travelling hand-in-hand through a fantastical Paris. They frolic among fluffy clouds, flowers, and bright colours, all set to the sound of Paul McCartney’s anthem, “We All Stand Together”.
This saccharine picture of the Paralympics is then suddenly shattered as British Paralympic taekwondo athlete Amy Truesdale is kicked in the chest and crashes to the mat - the message comes across loud and clear, “They’re not playing games”. The animated world is then juxtaposed with the harsh reality of competitive sports as we experience the grunts, clashes, sweat, and triumphs of the true athletes that the Paralympians really are.
The campaign breaks on 20 May to mark the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It launches online on the International Paralympic Committee’s owned channels, and will roll out globally in up to 185 countries and territories, across TV, online, and social, thanks to the support of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Media Rights Holders, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.
Cain&abelDDB worked on all global adaptations of the campaign, delivering over 140 assets across nine different languages for TV, online, and social. Audio described and subtitled versions will be produced in English to ensure accessibility for all.
The film was directed by Sam Gainsborough via BlinkInk.
Craig Spence, chief brand and communications from the International Paralympic Committee said: “Over the last 75 years, Para sport has grown from a small gathering of injured war veterans to the Paralympic Games becoming the world’s third largest sporting event watched by billions of TV viewers. But despite its stratospheric growth there are many who still see the Paralympics as first and foremost an idyllic event where the athletes are just carefree and happy to be there. Adam&eveDDB’s new film debunks this myth in the most fun and creative way possible.”
Richard Brim, global chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB added: “We’re super proud of this piece of work for the International Paralympics Committee out of New York with strategic support from London. When people talk about the athletes taking part in the Olympics, they tend to talk about them competing and yet when they talk about them taking part in the Paralympics, they talk more about them participating. What is that about?”
Credits
IPC - The Paralympic Dream
