Graze asks UK to ignore the 'voice in the back of your head'

The TV ad, titled ‘Not Possible - Healthy Snacks You’ll Actually Like’ features a woman arguing with the voice in the back of her head representing the nagging feeling that healthy means bland. The ad is brought to life using puppetry and wigs and is voiced over by TV actress Diane Morgan, who stars in popular comedies such as Motherland and After Life.

As the woman reaches for a bag of Graze Crunch, she begins to argue with the puppeteered voice (Diane Morgan) about whether it will taste good or ‘yuck’ before finally giving into the voice and reaching for the bag of Crunch, ending with the tagline ‘healthy snacks you’ll actually like’.

The campaign comes off the back of research commissioned by Graze that suggests 12 million Brits don’t think healthy snacks can be tasty, and aims to encourage people to reach for Graze before some of the other ‘mainstream’ snack brands on the market.