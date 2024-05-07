Graze asks UK to ignore the 'voice in the back of your head'
The brand's first-ever Crunch TV campaign was created in partnership with adam&eveDDB
07 May 2024
Healthy snacking brand Graze has aired its first ever Crunch TV advertisement, created in partnership with adam&eveDDB, to dispel the myth that healthy and tasty snacks do not exist.
The TV ad, titled ‘Not Possible - Healthy Snacks You’ll Actually Like’ features a woman arguing with the voice in the back of her head representing the nagging feeling that healthy means bland. The ad is brought to life using puppetry and wigs and is voiced over by TV actress Diane Morgan, who stars in popular comedies such as Motherland and After Life.
As the woman reaches for a bag of Graze Crunch, she begins to argue with the puppeteered voice (Diane Morgan) about whether it will taste good or ‘yuck’ before finally giving into the voice and reaching for the bag of Crunch, ending with the tagline ‘healthy snacks you’ll actually like’.
The campaign comes off the back of research commissioned by Graze that suggests 12 million Brits don’t think healthy snacks can be tasty, and aims to encourage people to reach for Graze before some of the other ‘mainstream’ snack brands on the market.
Melissa Sargeant, senior brand manager at Graze, said: “When you think of a healthy snack most people will imagine something bland, like a rice cake or a cracker, but we want to get away from this narrative that eating healthy means compromising on taste. We’ve spent years innovating our products to ensure that they are flavoursome whilst still offering a better and more nutritious alternative to other crisp and nut brands on the market.
“This TV ad campaign is a first for Graze Crunch. We are putting real investment into getting our range into the hands of millions of households as we firmly believe in the power of changing perceptions around healthy snacking - and that starts with this ad.”
Mark Shanley, creative director at adam&eveDDB, added: “We’ve all got a doubting voice in the back of our heads. Maybe yours also sounds suspiciously like television’s Diane Morgan and tells you that snacks can’t be healthy and delicious at the same time too? Well we’ve had a lot of fun proving that voice wrong with Graze.”
Credits
Mark Shanley: Creative director
Chris Brailey: Associate creative director
Liora Ingram: senior planner
Tom White: managing partner
Isabella Best: account director
Tristan Baker: producer
Graze head of creative: Filipa De Oliviera
Head of portfolio and innovation: Melina Lyra
Senior brand manager - Savoury: Melissa Sargeant