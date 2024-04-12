Dreamies tries its treats on humans called Cat

adameveDDB Dreamies humans called cat

12 April 2024

Mars-owned cat treats brand, Dreamies, is calling on humans called Cat to get involved in its latest campaign to demonstrate that no real cat can resist the pull of Dreamies cat treats.

In light of research which claims that 95 per cent of cats find Dreamies treats irresistible, the new campaign created by Adam&Eve/DDB sets out to prove that any cat that doesn’t love Dreamies treats, must not be a cat at all. In fact, the 5 per cent of cats that don’t go crazy for Dreamies treats, must be humans called Cat.

To substantiate this hypothesis, in a multi-channel campaign, the brand reached out to humans called Cat across the UK to determine whether or not they find Dreamies treats irresistible.

Across social, Cats were invited to attend the world’s first ‘Humans Called Cat’ convention under the pretence that they’d be celebrating people with their namesake. In reality, these Cats became Dreamies research subjects.

In a 2-minute documentary style film, we see a series of assessments carried out on attendees - from serving Dreamies cat treats as Hors D'oeuvres to tickling them under the chin and checking whether they’ve ever defecated in their neighbour’s gardens - and reactions from human participants documented. Attendees appear to leave the convention confused or disturbed, and researchers determine the results to be conclusive - the 5 per cent of cats that don’t like Dreamies cat treats, aren’t cats at all, they’re humans.

The film is supported by targeted activity across interactive DOOH, print, paid social, digital, and radio. The integrated campaign will run in the UK from 11 April.

Kay Brown, European Brand Director at Mars, said: “This campaign centres on the product truth that cats can't resist Dreamies treats, doing so with a humour that’s unique to this brand. The approach drives intrigue and amusement for cat parents, whilst also re-enforcing why Dreamies is the UK’s No.1 selling cat treat brand – it’s irresistible!”

Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “Apparently 95 per cent of cats love Dreamies, yet we were struggling to find one of the 5 per cent that doesn’t. So we could only conclude that the 5 per cent were actually humans called Cat. And we set out to prove it.”

The media was handled by EssenceMediacom. The film was directed by James Rouse through Biscuit Filmworks. Post-production by Untold Studios and sound design by Factory.

Credits

Client: Mars Petcare

Brand: DREAMIES™

Chief Growth Officer EU - Melodie Nye

Senior Business Unit Director EU - Mariana Coronel

Brand Director EU - Kay Brown

Brand Manager EU - Hannah Screeton

Head of Media UK - Georgia Varti

Digital Media Manager UK - Natalie Ellse

Social Media & Community Manager UK - Aoife O’neill

Agency: adamandeveDDB

Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim

ECDs - Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors - Darren Beresford, Richard Gayton, Colin Booth, Ben Stiltz

Copywriter - Darren Beresford

Art Director - Richard Gayton

Joint Head of Integrated Production - Sally Pritchett

Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst

Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju

CEO - Miranda Hipwell

Group Managing Partner - Deborah Kerr

Business Director - Skye Stoppani

Account Manager - Teddy Loxton

Print & Social Producer - Joel Wilson

Assistant Producer - Catarina Van Leuven

Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted

Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell

Asset Manager - Gemma Hughes

Commercial Director - Charlotte Haddy

Commercial Analyst - Daniel Wickings

Executive content director - Jess Taylor

Social Creative - Judith Tulkens

Design: Scott Silvey @ King Henry

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Managing Director: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti

Head of Production: Emily Atterton

Production Manager: Tim Steele

Director: James Rouse

Producer: Benji Howell

DOP: Alex Melman

Offline Editors:

Editor: Mark Edinoff & Jamie Hogson @ Work Editorial

Offline producer: Lola Cookman

Post Production: Untold Studios

Creative director: Ben Cronin

Head of Production: Tomek Zietkiewicz

VFX supervisor: Alex Grey

VFX supervisor: Richard Harris

VFX Artist: Nicola Borsari

VFX Artist: Kerim Camdzic

VFX Artist:Tom Humphrey

VFX Artist: Chris Winters

Producer: Ellie Joseph

Colourist: Didrik Bråthen

Colour producer: Eli Sandal

Sound: Factory Sound

Sound Designer: Dan Beckwith

Producer: Deborah Whitfield

Essence Mediacom

Pet Nutrition Segment Director - Eloise Huntingford

Strategic Planning Associate Director - Nason Ezhilchelvan

Media Planner - Aleksandra Rybakova

