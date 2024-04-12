Dreamies tries its treats on humans called Cat
The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, attempts to demonstrate that no real 'cat' can resist Dreamies treats
12 April 2024
Mars-owned cat treats brand, Dreamies, is calling on humans called Cat to get involved in its latest campaign to demonstrate that no real cat can resist the pull of Dreamies cat treats.
In light of research which claims that 95 per cent of cats find Dreamies treats irresistible, the new campaign created by Adam&Eve/DDB sets out to prove that any cat that doesn’t love Dreamies treats, must not be a cat at all. In fact, the 5 per cent of cats that don’t go crazy for Dreamies treats, must be humans called Cat.
To substantiate this hypothesis, in a multi-channel campaign, the brand reached out to humans called Cat across the UK to determine whether or not they find Dreamies treats irresistible.
Across social, Cats were invited to attend the world’s first ‘Humans Called Cat’ convention under the pretence that they’d be celebrating people with their namesake. In reality, these Cats became Dreamies research subjects.
In a 2-minute documentary style film, we see a series of assessments carried out on attendees - from serving Dreamies cat treats as Hors D'oeuvres to tickling them under the chin and checking whether they’ve ever defecated in their neighbour’s gardens - and reactions from human participants documented. Attendees appear to leave the convention confused or disturbed, and researchers determine the results to be conclusive - the 5 per cent of cats that don’t like Dreamies cat treats, aren’t cats at all, they’re humans.
The film is supported by targeted activity across interactive DOOH, print, paid social, digital, and radio. The integrated campaign will run in the UK from 11 April.
Kay Brown, European Brand Director at Mars, said: “This campaign centres on the product truth that cats can't resist Dreamies treats, doing so with a humour that’s unique to this brand. The approach drives intrigue and amusement for cat parents, whilst also re-enforcing why Dreamies is the UK’s No.1 selling cat treat brand – it’s irresistible!”
Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “Apparently 95 per cent of cats love Dreamies, yet we were struggling to find one of the 5 per cent that doesn’t. So we could only conclude that the 5 per cent were actually humans called Cat. And we set out to prove it.”
The media was handled by EssenceMediacom. The film was directed by James Rouse through Biscuit Filmworks. Post-production by Untold Studios and sound design by Factory.
