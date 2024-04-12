Dreamies tries its treats on humans called Cat

In light of research which claims that 95 per cent of cats find Dreamies treats irresistible, the new campaign created by Adam&Eve/DDB sets out to prove that any cat that doesn’t love Dreamies treats, must not be a cat at all. In fact, the 5 per cent of cats that don’t go crazy for Dreamies treats, must be humans called Cat.

To substantiate this hypothesis, in a multi-channel campaign, the brand reached out to humans called Cat across the UK to determine whether or not they find Dreamies treats irresistible.

Across social, Cats were invited to attend the world’s first ‘Humans Called Cat’ convention under the pretence that they’d be celebrating people with their namesake. In reality, these Cats became Dreamies research subjects.

In a 2-minute documentary style film, we see a series of assessments carried out on attendees - from serving Dreamies cat treats as Hors D'oeuvres to tickling them under the chin and checking whether they’ve ever defecated in their neighbour’s gardens - and reactions from human participants documented. Attendees appear to leave the convention confused or disturbed, and researchers determine the results to be conclusive - the 5 per cent of cats that don’t like Dreamies cat treats, aren’t cats at all, they’re humans.

The film is supported by targeted activity across interactive DOOH, print, paid social, digital, and radio. The integrated campaign will run in the UK from 11 April.