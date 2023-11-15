Temptations_Stills_Evil_Cat

Temptations offers solution to 'cattitude' this Christmas

Created by adam&eveDDB, the nostalgic festive campaign promotes 'Creamy Purrr-èe' and is the latest iteration of the 'Cats Lose Their Cool' platform

By creative salon

15 November 2023

Mars Petcare’s Temptations brand has unveiled a Christmas campaign created by adam&eveDDB.

According to the brand, the holiday season is meant for spending quality time with loved ones, but cats are often too cool to join in the holiday fun - especially when it comes to cheesy holiday traditions. In a new holiday campaign, Mars Petcare’s Temptations brand is helping cat-owning families come together to share memorable bonding moments with the help of Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats – 'an 'irresistibly creamy cat treat that delivers flavors cats love in the perfectly soft texture they can’t get enough of'.

The campaign taps into the insight that even the coolest of cats will lose it for Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats, making it the perfect gift for cat owners this Christmas.

The 15-second ad spot leans into the nostalgia of cheesy holiday specials from the 1970s, including schmaltzy holiday songs, tacky decorations, outfits and more, showing a cat acting way too cool for the cringe-worthy holiday cheer, that is until a Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treat is served.

The ad spots will run on TV and FEP from November 1 through December 24, 2023.

Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, said: “Every cat thinks they’re too cool to partake in holiday fun, but we know that cool exterior will crumble in the face of Temptations Creamy Purrr-èe. Our new campaign is a fitting addition to the ‘Cats Lose Their Cool’ platform – a funny, nostalgic festive spot to prove just how irresistible Temptations treats are to our feline friends.”

CREDITS

Mars Petcare

Vice President Marketing NA - Jean-Paul Jansen

Brand Director - Edwin Padilla

Brand Associate Director - Ellora Esbrook

Senior Associate Brand Manager - Annie Pulizzi

adamandeveDDB

Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim

Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside

Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz

Producer - Jess Middleton

Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst

Planning Director - Lisa Stoney

Senior Planner - Alice Wagner

Junior Planner - Lucy Wilson

Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju

Group Managing Director - Miranda Hipwell

Business Director - Skye Stoppani

Account Directors - Kathryn Armstrong

Account Manager - Alexandra Burchett

Account Executive - Pia Bhatt

Executive Content Director - Jess Taylor

Social Director - Phoebe Wright

Social Creative - Judith Tulkens

Print Producer - Jaki-Jo Hannan

Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted

Biscuit

Director: Jeff Low

Producer: Tom Ford

DOP: Rob Hardy

Time Based Arts

VFX supervisor: Miguel Wratten

VFX: Ollie Ramsey

Producer: Jo Gutteridge and Sian Jenkins

Factory Sound

Sound Designer: Jon Clarke

Producer: Beth Massey

Music Supervision

Sian @ Siren

Weber Shandwick

Meg Zych - Vice President, Client Experience

Samantha Barron - Account Director, Client Experience

Taylor Masura - Account Director, Client Experience

Madison Miller - Senior Manager, Client Experience

Afton Thompson-Witt - Manager, Media Relations

Jaime Castile - Senior Associate, Media Relations

Mediacom

Melanie Sayed - Media Director, Planning

Ella Farruggia - Media Planner

Faith Torppey - Media Planning Supervisor

Shawn Stewart - Associate Media Director

