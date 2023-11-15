Temptations offers solution to 'cattitude' this Christmas

The campaign taps into the insight that even the coolest of cats will lose it for Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats, making it the perfect gift for cat owners this Christmas.

The 15-second ad spot leans into the nostalgia of cheesy holiday specials from the 1970s, including schmaltzy holiday songs, tacky decorations, outfits and more, showing a cat acting way too cool for the cringe-worthy holiday cheer, that is until a Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treat is served.

The ad spots will run on TV and FEP from November 1 through December 24, 2023.

Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, said: “Every cat thinks they’re too cool to partake in holiday fun, but we know that cool exterior will crumble in the face of Temptations Creamy Purrr-èe. Our new campaign is a fitting addition to the ‘Cats Lose Their Cool’ platform – a funny, nostalgic festive spot to prove just how irresistible Temptations treats are to our feline friends.”