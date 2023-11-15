Temptations offers solution to 'cattitude' this Christmas
Created by adam&eveDDB, the nostalgic festive campaign promotes 'Creamy Purrr-èe' and is the latest iteration of the 'Cats Lose Their Cool' platform
15 November 2023
Mars Petcare’s Temptations brand has unveiled a Christmas campaign created by adam&eveDDB.
According to the brand, the holiday season is meant for spending quality time with loved ones, but cats are often too cool to join in the holiday fun - especially when it comes to cheesy holiday traditions. In a new holiday campaign, Mars Petcare’s Temptations brand is helping cat-owning families come together to share memorable bonding moments with the help of Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats – 'an 'irresistibly creamy cat treat that delivers flavors cats love in the perfectly soft texture they can’t get enough of'.
The campaign taps into the insight that even the coolest of cats will lose it for Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats, making it the perfect gift for cat owners this Christmas.
The 15-second ad spot leans into the nostalgia of cheesy holiday specials from the 1970s, including schmaltzy holiday songs, tacky decorations, outfits and more, showing a cat acting way too cool for the cringe-worthy holiday cheer, that is until a Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treat is served.
The ad spots will run on TV and FEP from November 1 through December 24, 2023.
Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, said: “Every cat thinks they’re too cool to partake in holiday fun, but we know that cool exterior will crumble in the face of Temptations Creamy Purrr-èe. Our new campaign is a fitting addition to the ‘Cats Lose Their Cool’ platform – a funny, nostalgic festive spot to prove just how irresistible Temptations treats are to our feline friends.”
CREDITS
Mars Petcare
Vice President Marketing NA - Jean-Paul Jansen
Brand Director - Edwin Padilla
Brand Associate Director - Ellora Esbrook
Senior Associate Brand Manager - Annie Pulizzi
adamandeveDDB
Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim
Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside
Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz
Producer - Jess Middleton
Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst
Planning Director - Lisa Stoney
Senior Planner - Alice Wagner
Junior Planner - Lucy Wilson
Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju
Group Managing Director - Miranda Hipwell
Business Director - Skye Stoppani
Account Directors - Kathryn Armstrong
Account Manager - Alexandra Burchett
Account Executive - Pia Bhatt
Executive Content Director - Jess Taylor
Social Director - Phoebe Wright
Social Creative - Judith Tulkens
Print Producer - Jaki-Jo Hannan
Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted
Biscuit
Director: Jeff Low
Producer: Tom Ford
DOP: Rob Hardy
Time Based Arts
VFX supervisor: Miguel Wratten
VFX: Ollie Ramsey
Producer: Jo Gutteridge and Sian Jenkins
Factory Sound
Sound Designer: Jon Clarke
Producer: Beth Massey
Music Supervision
Sian @ Siren
Weber Shandwick
Meg Zych - Vice President, Client Experience
Samantha Barron - Account Director, Client Experience
Taylor Masura - Account Director, Client Experience
Madison Miller - Senior Manager, Client Experience
Afton Thompson-Witt - Manager, Media Relations
Jaime Castile - Senior Associate, Media Relations
Mediacom
Melanie Sayed - Media Director, Planning
Ella Farruggia - Media Planner
Faith Torppey - Media Planning Supervisor
Shawn Stewart - Associate Media Director