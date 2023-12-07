mars petcare greenies xmas ad

Santa greeted by man's best friend in Greenies Christmas spot

The Mars Petcare Greenies festive campaign was created by adam&eveDDB

By creative salon

07 December 2023

The Greenies brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has unveiled a holiday campaign that shows how the brand can make dental care easy for pet parents during the busy holiday season. Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign encourages dog owners to give their pooches the gift of Greenies daily dental treats, letting their dogs enjoy a tasty treat for the holidays that also cleans teeth and freshens breath.

The campaign is based on the insight that with the seemingly nonstop demands of the holiday season, it is easy for dog parents to let their pet’s oral health slide down the list of priorities. The new work highlights how giving Greenies dental treats is a simple way to help maintain pet oral health. Treats are a popular gift for dogs, making Greenies dental treats the perfect present for dogs this holiday season.

In a new 30-second spot, ‘Stuck’, we see poor Santa getting jammed in the chimney on Christmas Eve. Unable to defend himself from the friendly licks of the family pet, Santa reaches for Greenies Dental Treats, showing how easy it is to give your pooch a tasty treat that also keeps their teeth clean and breath fresh.

The ad launched on 1 December and will run on the Greenies brand YouTube channel and website until Christmas Eve. In addition, a 15-second version of the ad will run on TV and will be supported with FEP (VOD), social, digital display, and print. The brand also has a limited edition holiday product offering, Greenies Gingerbread Flavor Dental Treats, which can be purchased online and in-store.

“The oral health and well-being of our pets continues to be a top priority for the brand,” said Matt Darcy, Brand Manager for the Greenies Brand. “We know that the holiday season can be a hectic time for everyone, and it’s easy to forget about oral care for our pets. This playful campaign aims to show how the GREENIES brand works to support pet parents by keeping up with their doggy dental routine despite the overwhelming demands of the holiday season.”

Credits

Client: Greenies

Brand: Mars Petcare

Project/Campaign name: Stuck

First Air Date: 15” - 27th November 2023 / 30” - 1st December 2023

Client/s Team: Greenies US Brand Team

Senior Vice President Marketing: Jean-Paul Jansen

Brand VP: Edwin Padilla

Brand Manager: Matthew Darcy

Senior Associate Brand Manager: Mario Florete

Associate Brand Manager: Annie Cassel

Social Media Manager: Tony Martino

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director/s: Ben Stillitz and Colin Booth

Creatives: John Trainor-Tobin and Jeppe Vidstrup

Agency producer: Charlotte Ellison

Planner/s: Lisa Stoney / Alice Wagner / Lucy Wilson

Project Manager: Becky Faloju

Social: Osob Yusuf, Phoebe Wright

CEO: Miranda Hipwell

Business Director/s: Skye Stoppani

Account Director/s: Juliet Penn-Hughes

Account Manager/s: James Tasker

Business Affairs: Layla Husted, Emily Eshelby

Design and Retouching: King Henry

Design: Dave Robinson

Artworking: Dave Callow, Sam Stabler

Retouching: Jon Webb

Media agency: EssenceMediacom

Production company: Outsider

Executive Producer Richard Packer

Producer: Michael Kanter

Director: Harold Einstein

D.O.P: Jonathan Freeman

Service Company: Bohemian Pictures

Photographer: Dusan Martincek

Editing Company: Arcade LA

Editor: Sean Lagrange

Assistant Editor: Paulo Miramontes

Senior Producer: Kirsten Thon-Webb

Executive Producer: Crissy DeSimone

Head of Production: Megan Dahlman

Post Production: nineteen twenty

VFX Producer: Ella Whiting

Head of 2D / 2D Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

2D Artist: Matilda Craig, Kai Davies

AFX: George Rankin

Colourist: Tim Masick at Company3

Audio Production: Factory

Audio Producer: Ciara Wakley

Sound Design & Mix: Jack Hallett

Music Supervision: The Hogan

