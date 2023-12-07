Santa greeted by man's best friend in Greenies Christmas spot
The Mars Petcare Greenies festive campaign was created by adam&eveDDB
07 December 2023
The Greenies brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has unveiled a holiday campaign that shows how the brand can make dental care easy for pet parents during the busy holiday season. Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign encourages dog owners to give their pooches the gift of Greenies daily dental treats, letting their dogs enjoy a tasty treat for the holidays that also cleans teeth and freshens breath.
The campaign is based on the insight that with the seemingly nonstop demands of the holiday season, it is easy for dog parents to let their pet’s oral health slide down the list of priorities. The new work highlights how giving Greenies dental treats is a simple way to help maintain pet oral health. Treats are a popular gift for dogs, making Greenies dental treats the perfect present for dogs this holiday season.
In a new 30-second spot, ‘Stuck’, we see poor Santa getting jammed in the chimney on Christmas Eve. Unable to defend himself from the friendly licks of the family pet, Santa reaches for Greenies Dental Treats, showing how easy it is to give your pooch a tasty treat that also keeps their teeth clean and breath fresh.
The ad launched on 1 December and will run on the Greenies brand YouTube channel and website until Christmas Eve. In addition, a 15-second version of the ad will run on TV and will be supported with FEP (VOD), social, digital display, and print. The brand also has a limited edition holiday product offering, Greenies Gingerbread Flavor Dental Treats, which can be purchased online and in-store.
“The oral health and well-being of our pets continues to be a top priority for the brand,” said Matt Darcy, Brand Manager for the Greenies Brand. “We know that the holiday season can be a hectic time for everyone, and it’s easy to forget about oral care for our pets. This playful campaign aims to show how the GREENIES brand works to support pet parents by keeping up with their doggy dental routine despite the overwhelming demands of the holiday season.”
