adam&eveDDB creates brand identity for EmergentX

See the new font in action on the new EmergentX website here.

Chris Chapman, Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, said: “We established that the tension in the brief was between the weirdness of emerging technologies and how familiar and functional they can soon feel in our lives. It soon became clear the solution needed to be both.”

Kevin King, Brand & Product Developer at EmergentX, added: “The identity perfectly mirrors the essence of our work, transforming initially perplexing blockchain technology into a simple, everyday tool that empowers people.”

Dalton Bruyns and Simon Bent at MTMF (Modern Type & Metis Foundry Typographic Alliance), commented: "Together we generated a design system in which we begin the exercise of abstracting the letterforms and allow the software to continue those changes until they could no longer be recognised as letters.

“It’s by far the most novel approach to a typeface we have ever worked on both individually and together. It was also great to be able to be able to devise a unique approach to type design for this project.”

Web developer Zachary Bishop, who did the new website’s development and build, added: “Was great fun working with such an unusual variable font because it allowed for many more possibilities of interactivity and expression”