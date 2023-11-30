SonyInteractive_PSVR2_Feel A New Real

Sony explores the immersive experience of its PlayStation VR2

The spot was developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s creative agency adam&eveDDB

By creative salon

30 November 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest spot for PlayStation VR2, 'Feel A New Real'.

The new campaign features a launch film that explores the immersive experiences that PS VR2 offers.

Shot from the point of view of the protagonist, the film follows them through extraordinary worlds: from the cockpit of a space craft under attack, crashlanding in a mysterious village, running from hostile locals, before finally falling through a well and onto the back of a Tallneck, in a world reflecting Horizon Call of the Mountain.

As events unfold, the viewer can see and hear the protagonist’s heartbeat through epic sound effects and on-screen graphics. As their pulse quickens, viewers gain a deeper sense of the immersion and the heightened emotions that PS VR2 offers.

This new spot for PS VR2 was created by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s creative agency adam&eveDDB.

Credits

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Brand: PlayStation

Project/Campaign name: PlayStation VR2 “FEEL A NEW REAL”

Official Title (YT): FEEL A NEW REAL ON PLAYSTATION VR2

First Air Date: 28th November 2023

Client/s:

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Sales and Business Operations: Eric Lempel

Senior Vice President, Brand, Product &amp; Services Marketing: Andrea Perez

Vice President, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals: Isabelle Tomatis

Global Group Marketing Manager, VR: Josh Linger

Marketing Manager, VR: Mayumi Donovan

Global Brand Manager: Conor O’Kane

adam&amp;eveDDB - Creative Agency

Executive Chair: Tammy Einav

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland

CSO: Martin Beverley

Creative Directors: Andy Clough, Richard McGrann

Planning Director: David Mortimer

Managing Partner: Sarah Coleman

Business Director: George Fox

Account Director: Dyfed Thomas

Account Executive: Aaron Kelly

Joint Heads of Integrated Production: Sally Pritchett and Nikki Cramphorn

Agency Producers: Nicola Ridley, Mary Fostiropoulos, Jaki Jo Hannan

Head of Print Production: Jaki Jo Hannan

Project Director: Amy Waldman

Legal: Tom Campbell, Candice Macleod

Business Affairs: Dolores King

King Henry - Design Agency

Head of Design: Scott Silvey

Artworker: Sam Harris &amp; Dave Callow

Studio Manager: Rob Wallis

King Henry - Retouching

Retoucher: Jon Webb

Studio Manager: Dan Sandalls

Cain&amp;Abel - Production Agency

Global Business Director: Sybille Chrissoveloni

Account Director: Theo Tsangarides

Account Manager/s: Xochitl Cruz, Ellie Kendrick-Jones

Operations Manager: Jon Philips

Executive Producer adaptation: Ludovica Melica

Producer: Dylan Pugh

Editor: Yasmine Lahouag

QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley, James Pyne

Joint Head of Integrated Production: James Brown

Digital Producer: Matt Walker

Digital Resource Manager: Pata Malecka

Creative Technology Director: Hash Milhan

Digital Design Directors: Sam Butler / Adrian Baker

Full Stack Developer: Daniel Lewis

Lead QA Manager: Mark Sadler

Head of Production, Graphic/Print Production: Marc Dolby

Senior Producer, Graphic/Print Production: Tony Hutton

Studio Graphic &amp; Print Production Team

Photographer: Nicky Hamilton

Photographers Agent: Process Photography

Media agency: MediaCom

Localisation Agency: EG+

MJZ - Production Company

Director: Henry Hobson

EP/Head of Production: Lucy Jones

Producer: James Waters

Production Manager: Luke Thornton

Director of Photography: Mauro Chiarello

Production Designer: Jonathan Houlding

1st Ad: John Lowe

Helmet-Cam technician / Focus Puller: Pete Blakemore

DIVISION.FILM - Service Production Company

MD/EP: Rok Bukovec

EP/Producer: Rok Luneznik

Line Producer: Spela Bajc

Production Manager: Urska Vardijan

Production Coordinator: Ursa Purkart

Unit Manager: Bor Pletersek

Helmet-Cam operator: Filip Krzisnik

1st AD: Tina Fratnik

1st AC: Ziga Zdesar

​​Grip: Luka Jelinic

Gaffer: Darko Bralo

Production Designer Slovenia: Miha Knific

Costume Designer: Monika Lorber

Hair &amp; Makeup Artist: Ana Lazovski

Stunts: Filip Krzisnik

SFX: Kristjan Repalust

Work Editorial - Edit Company

Producer: Frankie Elster

Editor: Stewart Reeves

Edit Assistant: Rain Keene

Framestore - Post Production

VFX Supervisors - William Laban &amp; Guy Lubin

2D Supervisor - Michael Baker

Animation Supervisor - Rocky Vanoost

Flame - Luigi Russo

Executive Creative Director - William Bartlett

Head of CG - Johannes Sambs

Head of 2D - Suzanne Jandu

Senior Producer - Alexia Paterson

Producer - Ben Stell

Production Coordinator - Robyn Borrageiro, Poppy Chadwick, Ellie Tinker

Production Assistant - Conor Garnett &amp; Ivana Savova

Company 3 Colourist - Jean-Clément Soret

Company 3 Colour Assists - Santino Napolitano, Karl Pasamonte, Jack Kennedy

Editorial

Andrew Fineberg

Humberto Reynaga

Assets

Adam Smith - Assets Lead

Sam Gunn

Khaled Sabry

Wenjie Wu

Lighting

Sam Gunn

Eleonora D’Onofrio

Charlie Humphrey

Animation

Daniel Bielawski

Tracking &amp; Layout

Victor Farag

Gary Seto

Micaela Arslanian

FX

Aaron Baudin

Deniz Cinar

Zybrand Jacobs

Rigging

Brad Noble

Maya Dumond

Nathan Clark

Compositors

Owen Braekke-Carroll

Corrina Wilson

Mike Simons

Min-Hui Chang

Zavier Mojica

Kotryna Lidziute

Paint &amp; Roto

Maxwell Lane

Melvin Pillai

Zac Makey

Digital Matte Painting &amp; Concept

Nikola Yordanov

Chelsea Aston

Design

Andrew Niven

Jack Field

Daniella Marsh

750MPH - Audio Post Production

Sound Design and Mix – Sam Ashwell

Audio Producer – Olivia Ray &amp; Carla Thomas

