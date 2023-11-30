Sony explores the immersive experience of its PlayStation VR2
The spot was developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s creative agency adam&eveDDB
30 November 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest spot for PlayStation VR2, 'Feel A New Real'.
The new campaign features a launch film that explores the immersive experiences that PS VR2 offers.
Shot from the point of view of the protagonist, the film follows them through extraordinary worlds: from the cockpit of a space craft under attack, crashlanding in a mysterious village, running from hostile locals, before finally falling through a well and onto the back of a Tallneck, in a world reflecting Horizon Call of the Mountain.
As events unfold, the viewer can see and hear the protagonist’s heartbeat through epic sound effects and on-screen graphics. As their pulse quickens, viewers gain a deeper sense of the immersion and the heightened emotions that PS VR2 offers.
This new spot for PS VR2 was created by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s creative agency adam&eveDDB.
